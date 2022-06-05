Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Buying the concert tickets is the easy part, planning on ubering or driving is usually tough, but the hardest part is coming up with the perfect outfit. Luckily, we know a thing or two about getting ready for all types of concerts, so we rounded up the perfect fits for gigs. Here's what to wear to outdoor concerts this summer and fall. These outfits are perfect for anyone and everyone who likes going casual and even a bit dressy. Hey, you can never be overdressed. Whether you prefer crop tops and mom jeans or summer dresses, there's something for you.

And for the gentlemen, we've gathered trendy and dressy styles, ranging from jeans and a button-up paired with sneakers to the edgy guy who wears street style, we cover it all. Ditch the concert tee this time. There are plenty of chances to wear your tour tees throughout the year. Planning a festival or concert outfit is so much more fun. It gives you more reason to look forward to the show and take pictures with friends (or yourself, because who can resist a good solo pic when you look good head to toe?).

Also, there's no need to go broke finding a cute outfit. Even if you decide to leave this list with one piece, know that it's super simple to pair something with jeans, a skirt, or a jacket already in your closet. (There's no way I'm spending more on my outfit than what I paid for the ticket.)

Advertisement

For the Casual Dresser

Lulus is a favorite of mine for dresses! Ladies, if you need a gorgeous dress for a wedding or party, look no further than Lulus. Their clothing is true to size and top-quality. Not only is their dressy stuff amazing, but so is their casual wear. Take a look at this cozy knit top. The back of the shirt makes this top special -- the twist detail is a cool touch. It comes in over seven colors and is available in sizes XS through XL.

You can pair the shirt with a cardigan or denim jacket if it's cool outside.

Pair the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans. Wrangler's western jeans are curve-flattering and go great with crop tops. The style offers a close fit through the thigh and has a wide-leg opening, perfect for cowboy boots or western heels. We're obsessed with these pants! They're super cute and part of Wrangler's Retro Green Jean Assortment. The jeans are a blend of recycled cotton. Go green while looking like a million bucks.

It doesn't matter if it's a country, alternative rock, or an Americana concert or festival, you can't go wrong with a fedora. They're great for casual fits. The hat is made of cotton and polyester fiber, making this hat soft. You can adjust it from the inside with the tie, so it fits correctly. Choose from over 20 colors.

Advertisement

For the Trendy Dresser

SHEIN is affordable fashion for shopping addicts who follow trends. SHEIN has a great inventory of casual and cute outfits for women. We love this floral tank for summertime, and chances are your outdoor show will be when it's warmer out. The only issue with SHEIN is that if you are a bit busty, a style like this is hard to wear. My friends and I take advantage of sizing up and using body tape on the chest area to avoid bras.

Choose from four different prints.

Mom jeans are the best. We truly don't care if they're not for the "male gaze." Jeans should be comfy! These budget-friendly pants will match just about anything in your closet, including the cute floral and knit tops we recommended. Pair these pants with sandals or sneakers.

They're available in sizes XS-XXL and come in three different washes.

Advertisement

For the Dress Lover

If it's hot outside, consider wearing a flowy dress. Maxi dresses are great for outdoor shows but don't be scared to show off some legs this summer. This Amuse Society dress is on the affordable side when it comes to shopping REVOLVE, which we love. The model is wearing heels, but that won't be comfy for an outdoor show, especially if it's on a lawn. You can dress down this gorgeous dress with sandals or slip-on sneakers from brands like UGG or Tory Burch.

Consider a stylish clear bag to match this dress.

For the Casual Guy

If it's cool outside, consider wearing one of your favorite stylish tees with a bomber jacket. Bomber jackets are super stylish and can take any casual outfit up a notch. This Weatherproof jacket is on sale at Macy's. It's lightweight, so nothing too heavy for an outdoor show. It features ribbed cuffs, a ribbed waist, two hand pockets, and one inner pocket.

Choose from four different colors.

Advertisement

You can never go wrong with a pair of 501s. If you don't have a fresh pair of Levi's, restock your closet with a new wash. With over 12 washes, you won't be short on options. The straight-leg pants are iconic and a true staple. These pants look great with just about any top or shoes you have in your closet. To increase the lifespan of your pants, wash your jeans once every 10 wears in cold water and dry inside out with like colors.

Trendy & Fun for Men

A clean tee that fits perfectly always makes for a great outfit. Guys, consider this 3-pack of round-neck tees. You need these basics in your closet, especially for days you just want to wear jeans or joggers with fresh kicks. If you're a T-shirt guy on most days, you'll be shocked by the number of compliments you get on these tees. Don't underestimate a T-shirt!

Pair one of these shirts with any bottoms -- shorts, jeans, or joggers. However, we love the pants below this tee.

Advertisement

Slant pocket pants are basically what mom jeans are to men. They're everywhere. We love it, though. These straight-leg pants look great with sneakers and T-shirts. You can dress them down or up. The budget-friendly pants come in seven colors, but we recommend going with black so you can have more shirt combinations. The polyester pants are flattering on men while still keeping a loose fit. They'll be comfortable enough to stand in for an entire night of singing and dancing.

Want to accessorize this trendy fit? Consider a fanny pack or crossbody bag.

A Spiffy New Outfit

If you're not a T-shirt guy, consider this button-down shirt. The dot print is casual but still dressy. It's made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane. It is designed to be worn untucked, so don't try to tuck it in with a belt. Plus, it's an outdoor show, not an opera. To make the dot print pop, consider the white pants below.

If you don't want to sport a pair of denim pants, consider Tommy Hilfiger's performance pants. They're made of rayon, nylon and spandex, giving them a more dressy look. They're a great pair of pants for the office, but they'll also look great for a show. Perfect if it's a date night or you're hitting the bar after the gig. And since they're wrinkle-resistant, you'll love packing these on weekend getaways. These modern pants will get lots of compliments.

Advertisement

They have a super-stretch waistband and belt loop.

Related Videos