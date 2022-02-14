Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because it's a rodeo doesn't mean people won't be judging your outfit like you're on the red carpet. Now, you don't have to go all out in western wear if you're uncomfortable, but we want to encourage you to be in theme with a rodeo. So dress comfortably, but don't be scared to channel your inner cowboy or cowgirl. Here's what to wear to a rodeo.

Whether it's your first rodeo, 30th rodeo, or you just need inspiration for your next rodeo outfit, we've got you covered with several looks for your needs. Rodeo fashion is beyond boots and hats, and we'll prove it to you.

These outfits are so nice, the Duttons would be jealous.

Other Accessories to Consider:

Expect dirt at a rodeo. If this is your first rodeo, I'm not sure if you're familiar with "God made dirt, dirt don't hurt."

Don't be scared to get a little messy, but be prepared with a bandana or a cute neck gaiter to keep dirt out of your face. Get one that will match your outfit all weekend, and you'll be sure to keep dirt from sticking inside your nose. Yuck!

Also, they're helpful if you'll be around livestock for a while. They can be a little smelly, so they're great for those sensitive to bad smells.

Be sure to consider sunglasses and comfy socks for boots (especially if they're new).

Also, a nice belt and a gorgeous belt buckle.

Some Don'ts

Don't wear flip-flops unless you want people to step on your toes a few times accidentally. Don't wear new boots without socks, and if you do, bring some Band-Aids. They might rub and give you a blister or cuts on your ankles. Ouch.

Some Do's

Be confident in your outfit. You'll look oh some handsome or beautiful in your new outfit, and if you get some stares, it's because you look good, and someone might wish they had your outfit on instead! Just sayin'.

Also, take tons of pictures and videos!

What to Wear to a Rodeo: For Women

Casual Rodeo Outfit for First-Timers

You can't go wrong with a knitted sweater. It's not exactly western style, but it's stylish enough to pair with jeans and cowgirl boots if you don't want to wear a flannel shirt or pearl snap long-sleeve shirt.

The affordable top looks comfy and soft.

Here's a pair of boot-cut jeans from Wrangler to pair with your cute lightweight sweater. Every country girl needs a pair of these for rodeo events or everyday wear.

If you're not a fan of boot-cut jeans, consider skinny jeans. Women wear skinny jeans and boots all the time, and it looks so modern and fabulous.

C'mon now. If you don't have a go-to pair of boots by now, you need to get a pair! Rodeo goers love Laredo boots. Even people who don't frequent rodeo events often wear cowboy boots. In Texas, it's normal for people to have that "rodeo look" 24/7. Whether it's a trip to the grocery store, dinner, or a funeral, western boots are a popular choice.

These boots come in several sizes and are tan, which means they'll match just about all your outfit ideas, whether it's a western shirt, rodeo dress, or T-shirt.

All-Out Western Wear for Women



If this isn't your first rodeo, it's time to step it up and go all out with a pearl snap shirt. This button-down shirt from Wrangler comes in various colors and sizes.

Pick your favorite color, and pair it with a pair of boots, boot-cut jeans, and a cowboy hat. Don't forget your belt buckle!

Keep in mind that it's made of cotton, so consider letting it air dry.

These jeans are western but still stylish enough to look like they were made for women. The "W" stitching on the back is iconic, and the boot-cut jeans are figure-flattering. Perfect for cowgirls who don't want to look "boxy."

Grab a nice leather belt to match these bestsellers.

Stetson hats are a staple, I mean, if every rodeo had a dress code, Stetson hats would be at the top of the list.

The fitted hat comes in various sizes. It's tan, so it'll match a lot of your outfits, including button-ups, boho dresses, and more.

Trendy Outfit for Young Women

Highrise paints with a wide leg are such a look. Sorry Daisy, but the cut-off denim shorts aren't in style. It's all about these Wrangler retro jeans.

So, this is definitely a shirt for the "it girl." The it-girl style isn't for everyone, but this crop top paired with the retro jeans and a pair of black boots will surely turn some heads.

Young women who appreciate rodeos but don't want to stray away from their youthful style will adore these fun outfits for rodeos and country music festivals and concerts.

Black boots are bold and cool. They'll match just about anything.

Feel free to pair your funky fit with ankle boots if cowgirl boots aren't your thing!

What to Wear to a Rodeo: For Men

Casual Rodeo Outfit for First-Timers

Alright, gentlemen, if you don't want to go the western route but still want to look nice, consider Levi's. The button-up shirt will look nice with a pair of jeans and boots.

Choose from seven different colors and prints.

Levi's pants will look perfect with your button-up, of course. The western fit pants are straight leg, making them trendy enough for younger gentlemen who aren't a fan of dressing in classic western wear.

Feel free to grab a matching denim jacket as well!

These Ariat boots are Amazon's #1 bestseller for a good reason. The leather boots are comfy, durable, and stylish. Many customers say they're lightweight, which is perfect for walking around all day.

They're also quite affordable for boots. They're priced right under $150.

All-Out Western Wear for Men

This western snap shirt comes in various colors. It's a rodeo staple, so be sure to have one (or a few) in your closet.

Cowboy Cut jeans are perfect for all kinds of cowboy boots. They'll look flattering on men of all sizes.

A five-star review: "I have been wearing Wrangler Jeans since their beginning in 1947. Born and raised only miles from the factory. Use to get a new pair every Christmas. The fit has never changed. Would not wear any other jeans."

Here's a Stetson hat perfect for matching your many pearl snap shirts. The made in the USA hat is made of genuine leather and is dry clean only.

Be sure to keep it in a place where it can't be damaged, and buy a hat box to protect it.

Trendy Outfit for Young Men

So you're not buying a western pearl snap shirt. No worries, consider this Carhartt long sleeve instead. The comfy loose-fit shirt will look great with a pair of jeans.

We love the bootcut fit on these Levi's. They'll look great with boots, but they're also great for pairing with your favorite pair of shoes, whether they're Hey Dudes or Vans.

Okay, you'll wear a pair of boots one day, but for now, dress up and look stylish in a pair of Hey Dude casual boots. They come in five different colors.

