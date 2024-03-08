Country Stars' Best Acting Roles, Ranked

Musicians are natural performers, so it makes sense that many of them find themselves in film and television roles. Country music stars are no exception, appearing in numerous productions on screens both big and small.
Initially, country stars appeared in movies mainly because they were well-loved and could whip up a killer soundtrack. Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash acted frequently — the former's starring role in the musical film "Jailhouse Rock" led to one of the most iconic songs and performances of his career. But neither strayed from roles where they more or less played themselves. A country star wouldn't be seen as a top-tier actor until 1976 when the "Me and Bobby McGee" singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson starred opposite Barbara Streisand in "A Star is Born."
Kristofferson's turn as a fading music star grappling with drug and alcohol issues set the bar for country stars in movies. Since then, country musicians ranging from Billy Ray Cyrus to Reba McEntire to Dwight Yoakam have given Hollywood a try. They've appeared in wacky comedies and high-brow Oscar contenders, primetime sitcoms and surrealist arthouse indie flicks.
Of all these roles, we've rounded up some of our favorites. Keep going to see our ranking that counts down to the very best.
Billy Ray Cyrus in 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)
The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer only had a bit part in David Lynch's surrealist take on Los Angeles. But his turn as Gene, a pool boy/homewrecker with a rockin' mullet and barbed wire tattoo, was spot on. The role also saw Cyrus deliver some of the funniest and most memorable lines in the film. "Just forget you ever saw it — it's better that way."
George Strait in 'Pure Country' (1992)
Strait plays a massively successful country star who feels the soul has been sapped from his music. So he returns to his rural hometown to rediscover the essence of country. Box office numbers were profitable but fell short of expectations. The soundtrack, however, became Strait's best-selling album to date.
Willie Nelson in 'Thief' (1981)
Nelson has been in many films over the years, from "The Electric Horseman" (1979) to "Zoolander 2" (2016). He usually plays himself, appearing through a haze of smoke to deliver a moment of levity. But his role as Okla, a dying thief and mentor to James Caan's Frank, was poignant and heartbreaking.
Reba McEntire in 'Reba' (2001-2007)
This sitcom opens with quite a predicament for Reba. Her teenage daughter is pregnant. So is her husband's dental hygienist — and he's leaving Reba to be with her. But the charming and wise-cracking Reba takes it all in stride. With an exceedingly lovable cast, this surprisingly wholesome and undeniably hilarious series still brings the laughs and the awws.
Faith Hill in '1883' (2021)
Faith Hill swore off acting for good after her role in "The Stepford Wives" (2004). But with a phenomenal script from Taylor Sheridan — as well as some coaxing from her husband and costar Tim McGraw — the "This Kiss" singer shined as Margaret Dutton, the first matriarch of the Dutton family in this "Yellowstone" prequel series.
Tim McGraw in '1883' (2021)
McGraw has starred in plenty of fantastic films over the years. He channels both an angry intensity and a quiet regret as a high school football coach in "Friday Night Lights" (2004). And he manages to be inspiring but not sappy in "The Blind Side" (2009). However, it's his role in "1883" as James Dutton, the great-grandfather of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in "Yellowstone," that tops the list. His character is a ruthless man, and McGraw's portrayal chills to the bone.
Elvis Presley in 'Jailhouse Rock' (1957)
This musical drama revolves around Vince Everett (Presley), who learns to play guitar while in prison and becomes a megastar upon his release. The film received mixed reviews when it premiered, but has since been hailed as Elvis's most iconic on-screen performance. The titular song written for the film, "Jailhouse Rock," became of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's greatest hits.
Dolly Parton in '9 to 5' (1980)
Parton's theme song for the film, also titled "9 to 5," became one of Dolly's most beloved songs. The track hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received two Grammys as well as an Oscar nomination. The movie itself is also an all-time classic. "9 to 5" remains a powerful celebration of sisterhood and an important examination of the struggles faced by women in the workplace (struggles they continue to face over 40 years later).
Kris Kristofferson in 'A Star is Born' (1976)
Kristofferson plays a fading rockstar whose bad habits and lack of motivation are beginning to catch up to him. He begins a whirlwind love affair with an up-and-coming musician, played by Barbra Streisand, whose career is headed in the exact opposite trajectory. The result is a relationship destined for heartbreak — and Kristofferson played his role with an authenticity that could only come from personal experience. When asked by Louder in 2014 if he'd based the character on the Doors' Jim Morrison, Kristofferson replied, "that washed-up rock star was more about me."
Dwight Yoakam in 'Sling Blade' (1996)
Yoakam had a few minor acting roles before "Sling Blade," but he was wonderfully diabolical in the Billy Bob Thornton production (Thornton wrote, directed and starred in the film, winning an Academy Award for the screenplay). The film was also a breakout for Yoakam's acting career, where he played the cruel and abusive Doyle, who harasses a fatherless young boy and his mother. The family takes in a former mental patient named Karl (Thornton), who devises a plan to save the young boy from Doyle's wrath. In addition to being the chief antagonist, Doyle is also, ironically, a terrible musician.
Streaming and Digital Rentals Unavailable — watch it on DVD
READ MORE: Is There Anything Taylor Swift Can't Do? A Guide to All of Her Acting Roles
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.