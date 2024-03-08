Country Stars' Best Acting Roles, Ranked

Musicians are natural performers, so it makes sense that many of them find themselves in film and television roles. Country music stars are no exception, appearing in numerous productions on screens both big and small.

Initially, country stars appeared in movies mainly because they were well-loved and could whip up a killer soundtrack. Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash acted frequently — the former's starring role in the musical film "Jailhouse Rock" led to one of the most iconic songs and performances of his career. But neither strayed from roles where they more or less played themselves. A country star wouldn't be seen as a top-tier actor until 1976 when the "Me and Bobby McGee" singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson starred opposite Barbara Streisand in "A Star is Born."

Kristofferson's turn as a fading music star grappling with drug and alcohol issues set the bar for country stars in movies. Since then, country musicians ranging from Billy Ray Cyrus to Reba McEntire to Dwight Yoakam have given Hollywood a try. They've appeared in wacky comedies and high-brow Oscar contenders, primetime sitcoms and surrealist arthouse indie flicks.

Of all these roles, we've rounded up some of our favorites. Keep going to see our ranking that counts down to the very best.