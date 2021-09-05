The 8 Best Country Songs About Sons

A son is one of God's greatest gifts to a family (along with a daughter, obviously). It only makes sense then that country music would have a treasure trove of songs through the years celebrating the little boys the people singing those country songs are raising. In honor of all the parents who love their sons out there, here are our picks for the best country songs about sons.

Bookmark these for Mother's Day and Father's Day if you want to reflect on your blessings (or just want a great song to embarrass and annoy your kids with -- a time-honored American parental tradition).

8. Reba McEntire - "You're Gonna Be"



If you're going to make a list of songs celebrating sons, you have to start with the woman who may very well be America's mom: Reba McEntire.

7. Tim McGraw - "You Had to Be There"

Tim McGraw sings about what it's like to be both a father and a son at the same time.

6. Trace Adkins - "Then They Do"

From fighting as little boys to becoming men, Trace Adkins captures what it's like to watch boys grow up.

5. Kenny Chesney - "Don't Blink"

Kenny Chesney sings about how quickly kids grow up in "Don't Blink." It's heartbreaking and honest and makes us want to invent a time machine.

4. Rascal Flatts - "My Wish"

Rascal Flatts' "My Wish" is one of the absolute best songs to choose if you're looking for a mother-son dance song for a wedding dance.

3. Brad Paisley - "Anything Like Me"

Every father's worst fear is that his son makes the same mistakes he did. His hope is that he sees a better version of himself in his son. Brad Paisley captures this perfectly here.

2. George Strait - "Love Without End, Amen"

Does anyone do it better than George Strait? Absolutely not. A father's love is one of the most powerful things in the world and the King of Country perfectly captures all of those feelings.

1. Conway Twitty - "That's My Job"

"That's My Job," Conway Twitty's timeless song about a dad's unconditional love, remains one of the greatest country songs about a fathers and sons.

