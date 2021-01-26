The great state of Oklahoma has inspired its fair share of country music classics. Country western singers are crazy about Oklahoma and what's not to love? From the Sooners to the many country stars who are native Oklahomans, there's a lot of inspiration. Artists such as Leon Russell, Jimmy Dean, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, J.J. Cale, Roy Rogers, and Reba McEntire have all paid tribute to the state.

Here are our 15 favorite country songs about Oklahoma.

15. "Oklahoma Sky," Miranda Lambert

Written by Allison Moore, Lambert recorded this song for her 2011 album Four the Record.

14. "I Ain't In Checotah Anymore," Carrie Underwood

Famous Oklahoma native, Carrie Underwood's life changed when she won American Idol. "I Ain't in Checotah Anymore," written by Underwood, Trey Bruce and Angelo T. Petraglia, is about a small town Oklahoma girl living in the big city and missing her home town.

13. "Does The Wind Still Blow In Oklahoma," Reba McEntire and Ronnie Dunn

Oklahoma native Reba McEntire is a queen, and this duet with half of Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn, does not disappoint.

12. "Oklahoma Sunshine," Waylon Jennings

This sweet song reflects on the love that Oklahoma represents for Jennings. Home sweet Oklahoma indeed.

"Standing in that Oklahoma sunshine a dream that I have dreamed so many times/ The blue-eyed girl with the golden hair still loves me," Jennings sings.

11. "Oklahoma Hills," Jack Guthrie

Written by Woody Guthrie, "Oklahoma Hills" is considered one of the greatest country songs of all time. His cousin Jack tweaked the words a bit and recorded his own take, making it the biggest hit of his career.

10. "Oklahoma Girl," Eli Young Band

How sweet is this love song about a Texas boy falling for an Oklahoma girl?

9. "My Oklahoma Home," Bruce Springsteen

I bet you didn't expect to see rock king Bruce Springsteen on this list, but hearing him sing country is a real treat. The song, written by Pete Seeger, was previously recorded by Sis Cunningham.

8. "Boys From Oklahoma," Cross Canadian Ragweed

This red dirt country band originated in Oklahoma, so we know where the inspiration came from. The song is in the opening credits for the comedy movie Leaves of Grass.

7. "Oklahoma Stars" Turnpike Troubadours/ Jamie Lin Wilson

The dreamy "Oklahoma Stars," written by Jamie Lin Wilson and Evan Felker, was featured on the Turnpike Troubadours' 2017 album A Long Way From Your Heart and Wilson's 2018 album Jumping Over Rocks.

6. "You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma," David Frizzell and Shelly West

"You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma," about a woman who left Oklahoma for the big city and the country boy who still loves her, is one of the greatest duets of the '80s.

5. "Take Me Back to Tulsa," Asleep at the Wheel

Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel put their own spin on a Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys classic with "Take Me Back to Tulsa."

4. "No U in Oklahoma," Reba McEntire

This is the second time Reba McEntire has appeared on the list (and it won't be the last), but what can we say? She's the pride of Oklahoma. The Western swing kiss off "No U in Oklahoma" was featured on McEntire's 2019 album Stronger Than the Truth.

3. "Oklahoma Breakdown," Stoney LaRue

Stoney LaRue actually covered this from a band out of Norman, Oklahoma and it's one of his best songs to date.

2. "Oklahoma Swing," Vince Gill and Reba McEntire

Who can resist a duet about a girl from "the right side of Red River" and a boy from Oklahoma City performed by two Sooner State legends?

1. "Okie From Muskogee," Merle Haggard

This is arguably the most famous country tune ever penned about Oklahoma -- and with good reason. Merle Haggard's character study about a man from the 11th largest city in the state has been delighting folks for generations. As a bonus, check out Haggard's performance of the song with Willie Nelson.

This article was originally published in 2019.

