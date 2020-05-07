Country Flashback: Confederate Railroad's 'Elvis and Andy' Mixed Laughs and Nostalgia

One thing lost in all the justified praise for Confederate Railroad's more serious tunes "Queen of Memphis," "Jesus and Mama" and "Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind" is how hilarious the band could be when covering Jerry Jeff Walker's "Trashy Women" or cutting such redneck knee-slappers as "She Never Cried," "Black Label, White Lies" and, best of all, "Elvis and Andy."

"Elvis and Andy" was co-written by Craig Wiseman, a Nashville songwriter whose credits span from Roy Orbison's 1989 album Mystery Girl to Kenny Chesney's 2020 offering Here and Now. In Wiseman's mind, its lyrics were ready-made for Confederate Railroad singer Danny Shirley.

"In a perfect world, I could get producer Barry Beckett to cut it for Confederate Railroad," Wiseman told the Tennessean in October 1994. "Barry Beckett is the guy who got me going. He believed in me and told me to keep writing off-the-wall stuff. Confederate Railroad, I just love those guys."

Wiseman's wish came true when "Elvis and Andy" appeared on Confederate Railroad's Beckett-produced album Notorious. The 1994 release also featured the songs "Hunger Pains," "Three Verses" and the single "Summer in Dixie."

"Elvis and Andy's" mix of laughs and legitimate nostalgia for the king of Memphis and the sheriff of Mayberry made it Confederate Railroad's seventh straight top 30 single.

All these years later, the song and its equally amazing music video represent the carefree country singles inspiring Dierks Bentley's off-color trip down memory lane with the Hot Country Knights.

"Elvis and Andy" Lyrics

Now being from the South, I never had a doubt

What kind of girl I want

I'd pick a Georgia peach or a Mississippi queen

Or a Dallas debutante

But I met a little blonde from above and beyond

The Mason-Dixon line

Now she ain't a Dixie dumplin' but let me tell you something

Lord, she more than qualifies

She likes Elvis, she likes Andy

She's just as pretty as can be

She's the number one fan of

Both Graceland and Mayberry RFD

She ain't a Southern belle but it's hard to tell

She's got every quality

She likes Elvis, she likes Andy

So she's fine and dandy with me

I took her home for Christmas to try some Southern dishes

My mama's famous for

But mama through a fit 'cuz she wouldn't eat her grits

It was looking like the Civil War

I was hoping like the devil that they would meet up in the middle

But neither one would budge

Then I heard them in the kitchen a-laughing and a-giggling

Singing hunka hunka burning love

She likes Elvis, she likes Andy

She's just as pretty as can be

She's the number one fan of

Both Graceland and Mayberry RFD

She ain't a Southern belle but it's hard to tell

She's got every quality

She likes Elvis, she likes Andy

So she's fine and dandy with me

No she ain't a Southern belle but it's hard to tell

She's got every quality

She likes Elvis, she likes Andy

So she's fine and dandy with me

She likes Elvis, she likes Andy

So she's fine and dandy with me

