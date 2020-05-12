Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green + More Set to Play Drive-in Concerts in Texas

Miss going to concerts? Texas may have the solution. A group of Texas country artists are launching a series of drive-in concerts at Arlington's Globe Life Field stadium, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Concert in Your Car series kicks off with Eli Young Band on June 4. Whiskey Myers performs on June 5, followed by Pat Green (June 6) and Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler (June 7). Concerts begin at 9 p.m. CST.

Join myself and @kevinfowler at Globe Life Field on June 7 for a fun experience during wild times. Tickets go on sale Friday, but you can get yours early by joining our e-mailing list at https://t.co/e4ZweSsDoT. See the full lineup and find more info here: https://t.co/wEYT7HFp20 pic.twitter.com/4N81Z1hWRc — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) May 12, 2020

Sponsored by QuikTrip, the concerts allow for attendees to enjoy live music while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All CDC and State of Texas guidelines will be followed.

"The event is designed to give music fans the live show experience, while still maintaining social distancing," the event website states.

Guests, who'll park in the lot adjacent to the Globe Life Field stadium, are asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the one-hour concert.

Tickets cost $40 per vehicle each night. ($80 VIP tickets allow for parking in the front two rows.) Passes go on sale on Friday, May 15.

While a potentially brilliant live music solution for Texas fans, Concert in Your Car isn't the first drive-in concert. The Los Angeles-based Tailgate Fest is a drive-in music festival celebrating its third annual festival in August.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation or postponement of countless tours and festivals. The 2020 CMT Awards have been moved from June 3 to October 14, 2020 due to the pandemic. California's popular country festival Stagecoach was postponed from April until October. CMA Fest, an annual event that dates back to its 1972 origins as Fan Fair, has been cancelled for the first time ever. The 2020 Academy of Country Music awards have been postponed to September.