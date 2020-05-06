George Strait Reads a Bedtime Story for 'Stars of Texas Storytime'

Aside from Dolly Parton, I can't think of anyone I'd rather hear read a children's book than George Strait. Thankfully, we're in luck. Just a few weeks after Parton launched Goodnight With Dolly, Strait is throwing his (cowboy) hat into the ring for Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott's series Stars of Texas Storytime, which features celebrities from the Lone Star State reading children's stories.

On Tuesday, March 5, Strait read the bedtime story Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner, a book by Gareth Edwards and illustrated by Guy Parker-Rees.

I think both parents and kids would agree that there's nothing more soothing than hearing a story read by the King of Country.

Stars of Texas Storytime, which kicked off in April, is hosted on Gov. Greg Abbott's Facebook page on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. CT. Designer Kendra Scott, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones Anderson and quarterback Colt McCoy have all taken part in the series.

Strait's tequila brand Código 1530 has been helping bartenders who are out of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company previously donated 30 percent of its proceeds from online orders to bartenders in need through the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP).