Cole Hauser's Free Rein Coffee Makes Special Announcement Amid Taylor Sheridan Lawsuit

This holiday season, "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser is giving away free coffee to those who served — even as his coffee company contends with a lawsuit from Taylor Sheridan, the creator of "Yellowstone."

Hauser is doling out 1,000 bags of the cowboy-centric Free Rein Coffee to United States veterans and first responders, he announced on Instagram.

"So grateful to our nation's Veterans and First Responders for the sacrifices they and their families make to keep us all safe," he posted. "To do our small part to say thank you, @freereincoffeecompany is aiming to fuel 1,000 First Responders with free coffee this December. Just email [email protected] with your government ID # to receive two free bags of coffee, and a 20% discount code to share with family and friends. #getupandgetafterit #firstresponders #firstresponderfamily Thanks to @wwp for cohosting and introducing me to these inspiring folk."

The charitable giveaway comes as Sheridan sues Free Rein for allegedly ripping off his own coffee company, Bosque Ranch.

According to Yahoo!, Bosque Ranch filed suit against Free Rein for trademark infringement, citing unfair competition and false advertising.

The suit alleges that Free Rein uses "a brand mark strikingly similar to Bosque Ranch's registered trademark, potentially misleading consumers," San Angelo Live reports. Both brands feature a logo with letters overlaid on top of one another, and both appear to borrow from the cowboy aesthetic of "Yellowstone" that made them famous. Sheridan's suit argues that Free Rein bears too much resemblance to Bosque, which could confuse customers.

Bosque Ranch is named for the actual ranch owned by Sheridan, where "Yellowstone" and its prequel series are filmed.

The final episodes of "Yellowstone" are set to begin filming in spring 2024. The long-awaited shoot comes after plenty of behind-the-scenes drama between Sheridan and series lead Kevin Costner. As yet another feud brews (pun intended), we can't help but feel a scooch nervous. Hopefully, all three of them can put their differences aside and deliver the conclusion that "Yellowstone" fans deserve.