Cole Hauser was a cowboy long before he played one on TV.

According to Realtor, the "Yellowstone" actor purchased a 3-acre horse ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., for $2.33 million in 2010. He called the estate — which included five bedrooms, six bathrooms and "multiple riding arenas," according to the Los Angeles Times — home for a decade. Hauser listed it for $4.25 million in 2020 and sold it for $3.85 million in 2021.

Back then, the Redfin listing touted the Spanish-style property as a "horse lover's paradise," and it's clear why. There are two fenced-in horse corrals and access to multiple riding trails in the Santa Monica National Forest — aka Hauser's former backyard. The California ranch borders the protected lands, offering everything a cowboy could want: seclusion, national park access, and breathtaking mountain views. It is truly stunning, similar to the picturesque ranch in Montana where "Yellowstone" is filmed.

Seeing as how it's reminiscent of his childhood home, it's no surprise that Hauser chose this ranch to start his own family. He shares three kids with his wife, Cynthia Daniel, and he frequently posts photos on Instagram of them riding the Hauser horse, Duke.

"My mom had a 150-acre ranch when I was four years old," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. "I had a little pony named Cinnamon, and he would take me around, and my mom would ring the bell. And he would bring me back to the house and he'd put his head down and I'd slide down his mane, and I'd go in for dinner. I just grew up that way for like seven years."

Even those who don't ride can find something to love about Hauser's old ranch. The 5,400-square-foot primary residence has five bedrooms (including one equipped with a private balcony), four bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a family room, a formal living room, a three-car garage, and two fireplaces (one stone, one adobe). Multiple terraces lead out to the stone pool and hot tub that was renovated to include everyone's favorite water feature, a waterslide. Oh, and the whole thing runs on solar.

Need to get away from all the busyness of the main estate? Residents can escape to either the one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house or the studio apartment. Both are completely detached from the main house and offer plenty of privacy. The studio apartment even comes with a two-car garage.

Let's take a look inside:

So why would Hauser give up such an idyllic property? His co-listing agent, Lily Harfouche, told Realtor back in 2020 that the actor was selling the property because he needed to relocate for work. Even though "Yellowstone" was in its third season then and arguably at the height of its popularity, he didn't move to Utah or Montana, where the series was primarily filmed. Heck, he didn't even inch closer to Hollywood as many actors do. Instead, he went across the country to a small intercoastal town in Florida called Stuart.

In June 2022, Daniel shared the news of her family's move via an Instagram photo of her in a breezy blue dress standing in front of equally blue waters.

"This picture truly captures how happy I am to be living in my home state again," she wrote. "I never thought in my wildest dreams I would move back to Florida. Thank @colehauser22 for always making my dreams a reality."

While Hauser's wife didn't name Stuart as their new stomping grounds, a local real estate agency reported that the actor bought a waterfront home on a coveted peninsula called Sewall Point in 2021. Even though it may have more close neighbors than he's used to, the neighborhood is described as feeling like "your own little island," which seems right up his alley.

The home has fewer horse-centric features than his California ranch but plenty of amenities the whole family of five can enjoy. The 6,900-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two elevators, an outdoor kitchen, a wine cellar, separate guest quarters, and a private pool and hot tub overlooking the St. Lucie River. It may not be the Santa Monica Mountains, but oceanfront views are not a bad trade-off.

The property also comes with 135 feet of water frontage that allows for deep-water docking — great news considering what an avid fisherman Hauser is. While Rip may be fishing in creeks and rivers, the actor is frequently hitting the open ocean, according to his Instagram feed. But just because he doesn't have any corrals on-site doesn't mean he's not hitting the saddle. In an October 2023 interview with Fox News, he talked about how he's lived all over, from big cities such as Boston and New York to rural countryside in Texas and Oregon. And even though he feels "at home all across America," there's one thing the Sunshine State has that others don't.

"The one thing I love about Florida," Hauser said, "is that there's horseback riding right next to the ocean."

Spoken like a true cowboy.