Despite dressing like one of the black hat wearing villains on the wrong side of the law in Roy Rogers' films, Clint Black took part in the Western hero's final charting single, 1991's "Hold on Partner."

After Rogers' duet version of "Happy Trails" for Randy Travis' 1990 album Heroes & Friends turned out beautifully, Nashville producer Richard Landis convinced Rogers to cut his own album of multi-generational team-ups. Rogers returned to his yodeling ways at age 79 for the highest charting album of his career, 1991's Tribute (RCA Records).

A who's-who of special guests helped Rogers roll back the clock to his time as a member of the Sons of the Pioneers. Standout tracks include "When Payday Rolls Around" featuring Ricky Van Shelton, "Little Joe, The Wrangler" with Emmylou Harris, "Don't Fence Me In" with Lorrie Morgan and The Oak Ridge Boys and a version of Bob Nolan standard "Tumbling Tumbleweeds" cut with K.T. Oslin and Restless Heart.

Additional guests from the world of country music include Willie Nelson as well as Rogers' wife Dale Evans and their son Roy "Dusty" Rogers Jr.

As for the King of the Cowboys' team-up with the king of the hat-acts, Rogers and Black didn't record a singing cowboy standard from Rogers and Gene Autry's reigns in Hollywood. Instead, "Hold on Partner" was a recent tune by punk and rockabilly songwriters Larson and Bobby Paine.

Read More: How Singing Cowboy Gene Autry Changed Country Music

Rogers' only music video proves a couple of things: The harmless fun of B-movie Westerns aged gracefully, and Black could pass as Rogers' son.

The song and video's success earned Rogers and Black a Grammy nomination (Best Country Vocal Collaboration) and an invite to perform the song during the 34th annual Grammy Awards broadcast.

"Hold On Partner" Lyrics

Well you've been trying to get ahead,

but you're losing ground

and you've been talkin' 'bout leavin' town

so hold on partner

good things are comin' to you

Well you said it yourself

you got a lot on the ball

and you'll bounce back

each time you fall

Now hold on partner

good things are comin' to you

Well it looks like you've been born to lose

and sometimes it feels that way

Aww, but don't give up

tomorrow just might be your lucky day

So many people and things

can get you down

but it only takes one man to turn it around

if you hold on partner

good things are coming to you

It's an up and down world

and you can't change it

might get a chance to

rearrange it,

if you hold on partner

good things are coming to you

Well it looks like you've been born to lose

and sometimes it feels that way

Aww, but don't give up

tomorrow just might be your lucky day

Well it's one big race

and we're all in it

you're falling behind

but ya still could win it

If you hold on partner

good things are coming to you

If you hold on partner

good things are coming to you

Hold on

Now Watch: The Grand Ole Opry is Back on Television