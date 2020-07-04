Remember Restless Heart? Here's Where the Band is Today

Fans of '80s and '90s country music have to know Restless Heart. The group had multiple number one hits on the country charts and even some adult contemporary songs that charted, such as "Tell Me What You Dream" and "When She Cries."

The country band was actually formed by Tim DuBois, a record producer, who wanted to record demos of his songs. The original members consisted of John Dittrich, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis, Greg Jennings, and Verlon Thompson. Thompson actually left the band before they released any music, so he was replaced with Larry Stewart for the band's lead vocals. Some of the demos the band recorded went on to become big hits for other artists, such as "Love in the First Degree," a No. 1 hit for Alabama. (The song was written by Tim Dubois and Jim Hurt.) Restless Heart decided to officially pursue their own music together.

The group signed with RCA Records Nashville in 1984 and released their self-titled album the same year. Their first album had multiple top 10 hits including "Let the Heartache Ride," and "(Back to the) Heartbreak Kid." But the band's real success came a couple of years later with their second album, Wheels.

Read More: Songs You Forgot You Loved: Restless Heart's 'I'll Still Be Loving You'

Wheels had a staggering four consecutive number one hits on the country charts: "That Rock Won't Roll," "I'll Still Be Loving You," "Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)," and "Wheels." "I'll Still Be Loving You" even charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Their next album didn't stop the momentum either. Big Dreams In A Small Town had two more number ones: "The Bluest Eyes In Texas" and "A Tender Lie."

The group released three subsequent albums together including Fast Movin' Train, but by Matters of the Heart in 1994, only Jennings, Gregg, and Dittrich were involved. Everyone else scattered throughout the music world. Shortly after, the group officially disbanded.

A brief reunion came in 1998 when the band recorded a few new songs for their Greatest Hits album. But by 2002, the entire group was back together again. A couple of years later they signed with Koch Records and released Still Restless, featuring "Feel My Way to You," which hit No. 29 on the charts. 25 and Live was released a couple of years later exclusively through the band's website.

While no new music has been released since the band is gearing up to tour this fall. Check their website to see if one of their upcoming dates is near you!