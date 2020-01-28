This Small Town in Alabama is Actually a Forgotten Movie Set

Just outside of Millbrook, Alabama sits a small, secluded island on the Alabama River that holds a special secret. The small town of Spectre was built in 2003 as a movie set for Tim Burton's film Big Fish. The magical tale follows the life of Edward Bloom, played by Ewan McGregor, who encounters a forest filled with mythical creatures.

Although it's been years since the film crews left Jackson Lake Island, the set is still standing. Although it's weathered, visitors can still walk around Spectre and retrace the steps of their favorite characters.

The line of shoes thrown up by the town's always-barefoot residents still stands at the town's entrance. Visitors have also been adding to the collection over the years.

The town also holds another charming secret: it's inhabited by a wandering group of adorable wild goats.

Ready to explore the town of Spectre for yourself? It only costs $3 per day to visit the island, and visitors are allowed to camp overnight. You can find out more information about this incredible destination at the Jackson Lake Island Facebook page.

