Chris Stapleton will be playing a very important role at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. He will be on hand at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to perform the National Anthem before the big game.

The news was announced on Tuesday (Jan. 24) with Stapleton sharing the information himself on his social media accounts. The game will air on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Stapleton's performance will occur at the beginning of the broadcast. The game will also be opened by performances from musician Babyface, who will be singing "America The Beautiful," and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover during the National Anthem to celebrate 50 years of women being admitted in the military branch.

This year's Super Bowl will mark the third year in a row that a country singer has performed the National Anthem. Eric Church performed it with Jazmine Sullivan in 2021 and Mickey Guyton was the chosen singer for the "Star Spangled Banner" in 2022. Other artists who have performed the National Anthem before the game in the past include Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and Charley Pride.

While country music has been represented well when it comes to the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, country singers have only performed on the game's coveted halftime show twice. Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and The Judds teamed up for the halftime show at Super Bowl XXIII in 1994 and Shania Twain memorably performed the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. This year, Rihanna will be performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

