Kelly Clarkson Sings Pitch-Perfect Version of Chris Stapleton Tune on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson is back in person on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and on a recent episode, she covered Chris Stapleton single, "You Should Probably Leave." Dressed in a green, floor-length dress, Clarkson dove into the jazzy, country tune. Clarkson infused plenty of soul into the tune even when singing the first verse, and she smoothly transitioned into the chorus, adding her own flair to the song's hook.

"Cause I know you and you know me / And we both know where this is gonna lead / You want me to say that I want you to stay / So you should probably leave / Yeah, you should probably leave," she sang.

Clarkson then skipped to the bridge, and she closed out the song with the final chorus, showcasing her free-and-easy vocals.

Stapleton released "You Should Probably Leave" as the final single from his Starting Over album on May 17, 2021. Stapleton wrote the tune with songwriters Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois, and the song reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay and Billboard Country charts. The tune also won the Grammy award for Best Country Solo Performance in 2022.

"You Should Probably Leave" is just one of many songs Kelly Clarkson has covered during the Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Other standout Kellyoke covers by Clarkson include her rendition of Blake Shelton's "Honey Bee," her Sonny & Cher duet with Jimmy Fallon and many more.

Clarkson is currently working on her own music as well, paving the way for her eighth studio album. The singer shared details of the album in a recent Facebook live video, saying the project will detail the aftermath of her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock.

"It's really cool and it's a great arc of a whole relationship," she said. "It's not all sad or mad, but that's in there."

