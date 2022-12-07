Kelly Clarkson couldn't appear in studio on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show due to a COVID diagnosis, but since she couldn't be there to perform in person, she revisited a past Kellyoke performance featuring herself and fellow talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

The two got together to sing Sonny and Cher's classic duet, "I Got You Babe." In the performance, Clarkson and Fallon stood next to one another as they traded vocals on the tune that became a worldwide hit in the 1960s. Clarkson kicked off the song by singing the first line, effortlessly performing Cher's part. Fallon then chimed in with his impressive vocals, sounding slightly like Sonny Bono himself.

The two continued singing together and harmonizing throughout the song, often laughing between lines which makes for a fun performance. Clarkson added her own flair to the song and took the melody up a few notes throughout the song, and Fallon even showcased the higher ranger of his voice throughout the tune as well. The two ended the song by harmonizing on the final "I Got You Babe" and then ending the performance with a hug.

Clarkson and Fallon's performance of the Sonny & Cher song was likely chosen to be replayed as Clarkson interviewed Cher on a recent episode of the show.

An awarded singer-songwriter, Clarkson often performs covers on her show in a segment she calls "Kellyoke." Some of her most recent Kellyoke covers include "It's Raining Men," "9 to 5" with Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" and Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't." She also had Dolly Parton on the show as a recent guest, and Clarkson invited a mom and daughter who benefited from Parton's Imagination Library to come to the show and meet the country legend.

