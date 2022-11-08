Chris Stapleton is one of the most well-known names in modern country music. As the former frontman of bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers, Stapleton shot to mainstream country fame with the release of his debut solo album, Traveller, in May 2015. The singer has since released three more albums, a total of seven Platinum-certified singles (or higher), and won countless awards, including eight Grammys.

Although Stapleton is often in the limelight, he's a somewhat quiet artist, especially when it comes to his family life. He married singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton (née Hayes) in 2007, and Morgane almost always sings with her husband on tour and awards shows. The two have five children together, and although he doesn't share much about his family life, here's an overview of each of Chris Stapleton's kids.

His Eldest Children, Ada and Wayland

Although Stapleton keeps his family life mostly private, his two eldest children, daughter Ada and son Wayland, have stepped out to attend public events with their famous dad a couple of times. The siblings made their red carpet debut in June 2019, attending the premiere of Toy Story 4 with Stapleton. He recorded a song called "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" for the film.

Three years later, Wayland and Ada hit the red carpet yet again -- this time accompanying both their mom and dad at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two had grown up a bit since their first public appearance, and they were both outfitted in suits to match Chris and Morgane. The siblings were shown onscreen when Stapleton accepted his award for Male Artist of the Year, and the singer thanked them for being there. He also revealed in his acceptance speech that Wayland was celebrating his 13th birthday on the night of the awards. He did not share the age of his daughter, Ada, but some outlets have reported the siblings to be two years apart, which would make her about 15.

A major win for @ChrisStapleton taking home ACM Male Artist of the Year at the #ACMawards! pic.twitter.com/XH7Pw78gvv — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

His Twin Boys, Macon and Samuel

In addition to Wayland and Ada, Chris and Morgane have twin boys who were born in April 2018. Morgane announced they were expecting two new additions in her 10-year wedding anniversary post to Chris in October 2017. She wrote, "14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round." Due to the twins impending arrival, Chris and Morgane were unable to attend the 2018 ACM Awards where Chris won Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

He also got another gift that night: in the middle of the awards show, host Reba McEntire came onstage to announce that Chris and Morgane had welcomed twin boys. Stapleton also celebrated his 40th birthday on the night.

Congratulations to @ChrisStapleton who has won Album of the Year and just welcomed TWINS! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/nAsBACSuEo — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018

Morgane later revealed in an Instagram post that the twins were born more than a month early and they stayed in the hospital for a week. She never revealed the twins' names, but Taste of Country has reported their names as Macon and Samuel.

Baby No. 5

Only seven months after Chris and Morgane welcomed their twin boys, the singer revealed that they were expecting another child! At a show at Madison Square Garden in November 2018, he announced the happy news.

"Some of you may know that we have four children," he said, according to People. "We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there's four for us, but we're gonna make it five!"

The family welcomed baby No. 5 in May 2018, and Morgane announced his or her arrival with a post on Mother's Day showing the baby holding her finger. She wrote, "The most perfect Mother's day...I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today!" She posted another photo of their new baby later that month, revealing that the baby is another boy. The couple have not yet revealed their youngest child's name.

