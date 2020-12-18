Linus is right, we won't let all this commercialism ruin our Christmas! In many ways, Christmas 2020 won't be the 'best Christmas,' but there's still hope to make it a good one. To me, this little Charlie Brown Christmas tree says a lot about this strange year we're living in.

Hopefully, you get the chance to snuggle up on the couch with some loved ones this year to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas.' At the end of the TV special, Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts gang discovers Christmas's real meaning and embraces Charlie's little tree. All it needed was a little love!

Linus's blanket included

Charlie Brown Christmas tree ornament included

$17.98

Wood base for tabletop decor

Perfect home decor piece

You can find this tabletop artificial Christmas tree in stock at Home Depot. This adorable tree comes with a red ornament and Linus' blanket. (Too cute!) Take advantage of Home Depot's store pickup option for quick and safe shopping during the holiday season.

Customers are saying fantastic things about their little Xmas tree. A five-star customer review said it reminds her of her childhood. I love that Christmas nostalgia. When guests see your Charlie Brown Christmas tree, nostalgia will also hit them! Many of us have memories of watching the beloved TV special with family.

You can have your giant Christmas tree with multicolor LED lights, I want this adorable Christmas tree decoration! This tree has really got me in the holiday spirit. I just want to listen to 'Snoopy's Christmas' and put up Christmas decor for the rest of the afternoon.

This will probably be a collectible one day! This holiday decor piece will be your favorite to put up every year out of all of your Christmas decorations.

This post was originally published on October 29, 2020.