'Tis the season for LED string lights. Who says Christmas lights are limited to Christmas trees and outdoor decor? The best way to get in the holiday spirit is to go all out with holiday decor, and this Christmas light phone charger will get you in the jolliest mood.

Okay, let's be real. If you buy cheap phone charger cables, then you probably already need a new one. We all know those $5 USB cables from the gas station don't last long! You might as well get a new lightning cable that's perfect for the holiday season.

Amazon Prime eligible

Great stocking stuffer

Pricing: Under $10

You can find the charger in stock on Amazon. It's compatible with the Apple iPhone 5 leading up the 11 Pro Max.

Y'all. I need this iPhone charger right now. Can you imagine? Halloween has just ended, and we're now finally able to play Christmas music in the car. You plug your Christmas light phone charger into your car's charging port, and then it happens. Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas is You" starts blasting through your car speakers.

If that wouldn't get you feeling the holiday cheer I don't know what would!

My family loves opening one Christmas gift a little early, and if your family has the same tradition, I highly recommended gifting your loved one the Christmas lights phone charger. It's the perfect gadget to use on Christmas Day.

For a lightning connector that's compatible with Android phones, consider this option.

Be sure to also consider holiday-themed tech accessories for your iPads. This adorable snowflake case is too cute!

This post was originally published on October 15, 2020.