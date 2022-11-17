Chapel Hart Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

Chapel Hart's members --sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle-- are no strangers to the road, considering the countless miles logged in recent years. Yet a batch of 2023 dates billed as the Glory Days Tour mark the group's first as a headlining act. The first slate of dates stretch from Jan. 26 to July 15 and feature Lucas Hoge as opening support.

"It feels really amazing to be going out on our first ever headlining tour," Devynn Hart shared in a press release. "God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity."

The tour follows a busy 2022, during which the trio debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage, collaborated with Darius Rucker and won over new fans as America's Got Talent finalists.

"In my entire career, I've never been more excited, nervous, proud and every emotion imaginable," Danica shared. "We'll be able to share our songs and stories with the millions of people who got to watch us on TV, and now they get to experience us up close and personal. This tour will remind people that these are the Glory Days!"

Dates include major cities and small towns-- for example, the trio will headline venues in both Atlanta and Rome, Ga.

"A wise woman once said, 'Give the people what they want,' but it's so much better when it's exactly what you want as well," Swindle added. "We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams."

Glory Days Tour Dates

Jan. 26 -- Wichita, Kan. -- The Cotillion Ballroom

Jan. 27 -- Lincoln, Neb. -- Rococo Theater

Jan. 28 -- Springfield, Mo. -- Gillioz Theatre

Feb. 2 -- El Dorado, Ark. -- First Financial Music Hall

Feb. 3 -- New Orleans, La. -- TBD

Feb. 4 -- Ft. Smith, Ark. -- Temple Live

Feb. 9 -- Champaign, Ill. -- Virginia Theatre

Feb. 10 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Uptown Theater

Feb. 11 -- Dubuque, Iowa -- Five Flags Center

Feb. 18 -- Dallas, Texas -- TBD

Feb. 19 -- Amarillo, Texas -- Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 23 -- Rochester, Minn. -- Mayo Civic Center

Feb. 24 -- Omaha, Neb. -- The Admiral Theater

Feb. 25 -- Prior Lake, Minn. -- Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Feb. 26 -- Sioux, S.D. -- Washington Pavilion

March 3 -- Charlottesville, Va. -- Paramount Theater

March 4 -- New York, N.Y. -- Apollo Theater

March 5 -- Tysons, Va. -- Capital One Hall

March 10 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Center Stage

March 11 -- Ocoee, Fla. -- Ocoee Music Festival

March 16 -- Liberty, N.C. -- Liberty Showcase Theater

March 17 -- Woodford, Va. -- The Groove Music Hall

March 18 -- Warrendale, Pa. -- Jergel's Rhythm Grille

March 23 -- Green Bay, Wisc. -- Meyer Theatre

March 24 -- Des Moines, Iowa -- Hoyt Sherman Place

March 25 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- Paramount Theatre

March 26 -- Madison, Wisc. -- Barrymore Theatre

April 1 -- Wabash, Ind. -- Grand Theater

April 7 -- Eu Claire, Wis. -- Pablo Center at the Confluence

April 14 -- Johnston, S.C. -- Three Star Vineyard Inc.

April 15 -- Virginia Beach, Va. -- Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

April 20 -- Louisville, Ky. -- Headliners Music Hall

April 21 -- Cincinatti, Ohio -- Riverfront Live

April 22 -- Cleveland, Ohio -- Temple Live

April 29 -- Rome, Ga. -- Rome City Auditorium

May 4 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. -- Pikes Peak Center

May 5 -- Boulder, Colo. -- Boulder Theater

May 6 -- Cheyenne, Wy. -- Cheyenne Civic Center

May 12 -- Salem, Oregon -- Elsinore Theatre

May 13 -- Tacoma, Wash. -- Temple Theater

May 16 -- Sacramento, Calif. -- Crest Theatre

May 18 -- Visalia, Calif. -- Visalia Fox Theatre

May 19 -- Los Angeles, Calif. -- The Vermont Hollywood

July 7 -- South Bend, Ind. -- St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

July 14 -- Gulfport, Miss. -- Immersive Media Performing Arts Center

July 15 -- Jackson, Miss. -- Mississippi Coliseum

