Chapel Hart Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

Chapel Hart's members --sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle-- are no strangers to the road, considering the countless miles logged in recent years. Yet a batch of 2023 dates billed as the Glory Days Tour mark the group's first as a headlining act. The first slate of dates stretch from Jan. 26 to July 15 and feature Lucas Hoge as opening support.
"It feels really amazing to be going out on our first ever headlining tour," Devynn Hart shared in a press release. "God has truly had his hands on us and our careers. We are forever grateful for every opportunity."
The tour follows a busy 2022, during which the trio debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage, collaborated with Darius Rucker and won over new fans as America's Got Talent finalists.
"In my entire career, I've never been more excited, nervous, proud and every emotion imaginable," Danica shared. "We'll be able to share our songs and stories with the millions of people who got to watch us on TV, and now they get to experience us up close and personal. This tour will remind people that these are the Glory Days!"
Dates include major cities and small towns-- for example, the trio will headline venues in both Atlanta and Rome, Ga.
"A wise woman once said, 'Give the people what they want,' but it's so much better when it's exactly what you want as well," Swindle added. "We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams."
Glory Days Tour Dates
Jan. 26 -- Wichita, Kan. -- The Cotillion Ballroom
Jan. 27 -- Lincoln, Neb. -- Rococo Theater
Jan. 28 -- Springfield, Mo. -- Gillioz Theatre
Feb. 2 -- El Dorado, Ark. -- First Financial Music Hall
Feb. 3 -- New Orleans, La. -- TBD
Feb. 4 -- Ft. Smith, Ark. -- Temple Live
Feb. 9 -- Champaign, Ill. -- Virginia Theatre
Feb. 10 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Uptown Theater
Feb. 11 -- Dubuque, Iowa -- Five Flags Center
Feb. 18 -- Dallas, Texas -- TBD
Feb. 19 -- Amarillo, Texas -- Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 23 -- Rochester, Minn. -- Mayo Civic Center
Feb. 24 -- Omaha, Neb. -- The Admiral Theater
Feb. 25 -- Prior Lake, Minn. -- Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Feb. 26 -- Sioux, S.D. -- Washington Pavilion
March 3 -- Charlottesville, Va. -- Paramount Theater
March 4 -- New York, N.Y. -- Apollo Theater
March 5 -- Tysons, Va. -- Capital One Hall
March 10 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Center Stage
March 11 -- Ocoee, Fla. -- Ocoee Music Festival
March 16 -- Liberty, N.C. -- Liberty Showcase Theater
March 17 -- Woodford, Va. -- The Groove Music Hall
March 18 -- Warrendale, Pa. -- Jergel's Rhythm Grille
March 23 -- Green Bay, Wisc. -- Meyer Theatre
March 24 -- Des Moines, Iowa -- Hoyt Sherman Place
March 25 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- Paramount Theatre
March 26 -- Madison, Wisc. -- Barrymore Theatre
April 1 -- Wabash, Ind. -- Grand Theater
April 7 -- Eu Claire, Wis. -- Pablo Center at the Confluence
April 14 -- Johnston, S.C. -- Three Star Vineyard Inc.
April 15 -- Virginia Beach, Va. -- Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
April 20 -- Louisville, Ky. -- Headliners Music Hall
April 21 -- Cincinatti, Ohio -- Riverfront Live
April 22 -- Cleveland, Ohio -- Temple Live
April 29 -- Rome, Ga. -- Rome City Auditorium
May 4 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. -- Pikes Peak Center
May 5 -- Boulder, Colo. -- Boulder Theater
May 6 -- Cheyenne, Wy. -- Cheyenne Civic Center
May 12 -- Salem, Oregon -- Elsinore Theatre
May 13 -- Tacoma, Wash. -- Temple Theater
May 16 -- Sacramento, Calif. -- Crest Theatre
May 18 -- Visalia, Calif. -- Visalia Fox Theatre
May 19 -- Los Angeles, Calif. -- The Vermont Hollywood
July 7 -- South Bend, Ind. -- St. Joseph County 4-H Fair
July 14 -- Gulfport, Miss. -- Immersive Media Performing Arts Center
July 15 -- Jackson, Miss. -- Mississippi Coliseum
READ MORE: Lainey Wilson Sings About 'Yellowstone' Debut, Reacts to Sharing Screen With Beth Dutton
Related Videos
Enjoy all things country?
Don't miss a story! Sign up for daily stories delivered to your inbox.