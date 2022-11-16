Lainey Wilson made her acting debut Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Paramount Network Western drama Yellowstone, and so far, the singer seems pleased with her performance in the show. Wilson has joined the show as the character Abby, who is a singer, and she told People that the role was created by showrunner Taylor Sheridan specifically for her.

"He said, 'I want you to wear what you wear, sing what you're singing and pretty much just be yourself. You're gonna go by Abby. She's a musician,'" Wilson says of her conversation with Sheridan. "And without even thinking, I just said, 'Yes, count me in. Let's do it.'"

Wilson hasn't directly responded to her debut episode, but she watched the episode live with fans via CMT's social media accounts. CMT shared a video of an original song Wilson wrote to express her thanks for being included on Yellowstone; and the singer commented on the video, saying it was "So fun getting to watch the season premiere together live!"

In another video, Wilson watched her very first scene live, which took place alongside the show's Beth Dutton.

"This is strange," she said with a nervous but excited look on her face. "Ooh, what have we done?"

Wilson also shared with People that she may be looking for additional acting gigs in the future, as she has found it to be another creative outlet.

"I love creating things, and I feel like that's what acting is. It's just being creative," she says.

The CMA Award-winning singer began her relationship with Yellowstone a few years ago when Sheridan began including her songs in the show's soundtrack. Her tunes "Workin' Overtime," "Straight Up Sideways" and "Small Town, Girl" have all been featured on the show -- and now, her role has been extended to cast member. Many of the other cast members on Yellowstone have musical talent as well. The show's Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, writes and records music when he's not working on the show; and he told Wide Open Country he wouldn't mind doing a real-life duet with Wilson someday.

"I'd be open to [collaborating with Wilson]," he says. "I love her. I think she's great. I love her music. I love her as a person. She has such a great energy, and I think she's going to be one of the big ones."

