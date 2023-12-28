Chapel Hart: Inside the 'AGT: Fantasy League' Standouts' Rise to Prominence

Back in 2014, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle formed the group that would become Chapel Hart. A trio that first gained exposure by busking in New Orleans kept at the grindstone over the past decade, with their tireless work as an independent act leading to a trio of critically-acclaimed albums and such golden opportunities as a Sept. 17, 2022 debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Though they were hardly novices or unknowns in July of 2022, the group's members sought wider exposure by competing on the 17th season of "America's Got Talent" ("AGT"). Swindle and the Hart sister's years of writing songs, sharpening their blood harmony singing and developing their stage presences paid off with a respectable fifth-place finish.

Since then, the group has taken advantage of its raised profile with a Darius Rucker duet and the before-mentioned Opry debut.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the group will return to "AGT" to compete in its "Fantasy League." The four judges —Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B— will form teams of 10 from a field of 40 standout acts from past seasons of "AGT" and its global franchise of spinoffs. Beyond added exposure, a $250,000 grand prize is on the line.

Read on for a refresher on Chapel Hart, from the group's successes as an independent act to its past "AGT" acclaim.

An Independent Success Story

Many followers of country music beyond what makes it onto commercial airwaves became aware of Chapel Hart in 2020. That's the year when the Mississippi natives collaborated with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons on "Jesus & Alcohol." The group already had a debut album under its belts: 2019's Out the Mud. In 2021, the trio earned CMT Next Women of Country and released sophomore album The Girls Are Back in Town, which includes the Dolly Parton answer song "You Can Have Him Jolene."

Additional collaborators include pro wrestler turned country singer Mickie James and Jessie James Dupree of Southern metal band Jackyl.

Amid those career developments, the group toured nonstop to build a grassroots following.

Five Golden Buzzers

Chapel Hart made an instant impact on "AGT" with its audition performance of "You Can Have Him Jolene."

The type of spirited performance the group brings to venues night in and night out stunned all four judges and "AGT" host Terry Crews as well as the crowd, which chanted for Golden Buzzers amid a standing ovation. Though Cowell and Klum had already used their one Golden Buzzer for the evening, the AGT team broke precedent and allowed both to join Sofia Vergara, Mandel and Crews in giving Chapel Hart a perfect score and setting off a celebratory confetti shower.

Cowell offered high praise for the trio's stage presence and originality.

"Trust me, I needed you today," Cowell said. "I mean, that was fantastic. I love you and love the choreography you have going on around you. It was just brilliant."

While talking to the judges, Danica Hart explained the family singing group's motivation to appear on the popular NBC series.

"We've been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple of years, but it's been kind of hard," Danica said. "Country music doesn't always look like us."

"First of all, you might have just broken down that door with that song," Mandel responded. "I love the song. I love the energy. I love the look. You say country music doesn't look like you. That is your win, because you are going to be the original."

Further 'AGT' Exposure

For its second appearance the family group left another huge impression on "AGT" judges via original tune "The Girls are Back in Town."

With its Southern rock riffs, electrifying rap break and Gretchen Wilson-inspired lyrics (complete with Tanya Tucker and Hank Williams Jr. name drops), "The Girls are Back in Town" further introduces Chapel Hart as a trio ready, willing and able to hold court onstage at your nearest honky tonk.

Judges once again praised Chapel Hart, with Klum favorably comparing the group to fellow "AGT" contestant and country singer Drake Milligan. Mandel declared that the trio carries itself like a headlining attraction.

On the Sept. 13, 2022 live finale, the trio chased the show's $1 million grand prize with "American Pride." The original song preaches peace, love and forgiveness while encapsulating the family group's down-home upbringings in Mississippi.

Though Vergara praised the performance as "heartfelt," Cowell and Mandel shared mixed reviews.

"I was on my feet because, if this had been an audition, I would have stopped you afterwards and gone, 'Let's go back to that chorus. Let's do it a capella so I can hear that lyric and that melody, because the chorus, the lyric were beautiful," Cowell said. "And bearing in mind after 9/11, what a beautiful message to send out on the most important night of your life. You have my utmost respect, and I love hearing people like you singing about how much you love your country. Okay, some of the vocals were a bit off because of nerves. Forget that. I really, really like you and I'm really happy that you did what you did tonight. Good for you."

"You know, I agree with you," Mandel added. "Some of the vocals were off, and maybe because you were emotional and because there was a lot of pressure. I think America's gonna like that song. But the last two songs you did were 10 times better ... People have to vote."

Chapel Hart finished fifth that season, but the group made enough of an impact to make it onto the "Fantasy League" roster, which drew from a global pool of talent.

Redeclaring Independence

Despite continued success since "AGT," including the release the album Glory Days, the trio remains on the outside looking in when it comes to Nashville's country music machine.

In November of 2023, the trio took to social media to declare that it'll stop chasing industry approval and continue being themselves for their own sakes and to benefit their fans.

"We're just so tired of trying to compete in an industry that is just making no effort," Danica said in a Facebook Live video (as quoted by Country Now). "This is to serve notice that we are no longer competing in the industry ... We're so busy trying to keep up in an industry who isn't even acknowledging us when we could be doing the things that really make our heart happy. We're not here to play fame. We're not here to get famous. We're here to serve the people. We're here to write the songs that makes you feel good from the inside out.

"We're deciding to stand 30 toes down," she continued. "We got to get back to our original commitment. We were here for the people. We were here for our fans... We're just gonna open the doors. We started to make people happy, to write music that people love, to watch people grow, to grow with our fans."

