Darius Rucker Says His 3 Kids Are 'Everything' in Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

On Monday (Dec. 4), Hootie and the Blowfish member-turned-country superstar Darius Rucker got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His three kids —28-year-old Caroline, 22-year-old Danielle and 18-year-old Jack— appeared alongside their dad on the red carpet and got shout-outs during his acceptance speech.

"Carrie, Dani and Jack are my heart, they're my soul," the country singer said. "They're everything to me and everything I do is for them... It's just been an amazing thing to be your father. As great as all this stuff is, it's not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much."

Back in June, Rucker joked to People that he's anxious about being an empty nester now that Jack's started college at New York University.

"I'm scared. I hope I don't have too much fun," he joked. "But you're just so proud of your kids and reaching those milestones. I better spend time playing a lot of golf and traveling around and probably traveling to the city that they're at so I can see them."

Rucker's star is the 2,766th added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's near that of one of his mentors, Charley Pride.

"I'm walking the streets the other day, and I'm seeing Marilyn Monroe and Charley Pride and seeing Buddy Hackett, and I'm just like, these are names that are stuck in my mind because they were big stars," Rucker said during his speech. "To be here, right here with a star on the Walk of Fame, I said over there, it's the biggest thing that's happened to me."

In closing, Rucker thanked his many fans.

"That is what it's all about in our business," he said. "And I want to thank everybody who comes out every year to see us play. I can't say thank you enough and I still can't believe I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."