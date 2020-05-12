Casey, Illinois: Home of the World's Largest Rocking Chair, Wind Chime + More

Halfway between St. Louis and Indianapolis, along Interstate 70, you'll find the town of Casey, Illinois. While you might think it's just one of many stops along the way that you might hit on a road trip, Casey is actually home to some of the world's largest objects. It has multiple Guinness World Records for super-sizing everyday objects you'd never expect and has scattered them throughout the town for tourists to come and enjoy.
Local Casey businessman, Jim Bolin, decided to try and help drive traffic to his small town of 2,700. In an effort to encourage road trippers to stop in Casey, he brought some big things into the town. His "Big Things, Small Town" mission first started when he built the world's largest wind chime in 2011. The 42 ft long wind chime was placed on Main Street as a tourist draw and gave Bolin the opportunity to continue making more recording-breaking giant objects after the positive response.
"When you're used to seeing one or two cars parked in a three or four block area downtown -- and all of sudden you see seven or eight cars and they all have different license plates -- something is working," Bolin told the Chicago Tribune.
According to Bolin's website, Casey currently has 12 of the world's largest things, many of which were made from recycled materials. Some are spread around downtown and the world's largest pitchfork is located by Richards Farm Restaurant. We've rounded some of Casey's record-breaking objects that are either currently the largest in the world, or once held the title.
Rocking Chair
Did you know the world's largest rocking chair is in Casey, Illinois? Standing 56.5ft tall, the chair weighs in at 46,200lbs!! It's mostly made from salvaged telephone poles. Tag #STLFromAbove for places you'd like to see. Follow for more! . . . #worldslargestrockingchair #aerialphoto #roadsideattraction #tourist #rockingchair #casey #aerialphotography #exploreillinois #photography #photographer #city #travel #Illinois #Missouri #travelphotography #sightseeing #historic #woodworking #salvaged #caseyillinois #explore #instagood #travellingphotographer #dronetravel #illinoisphotographer #chair #tourism #drone #dronephotography
Key
Golf Tee
Wooden Shoes (Clogs)
Today we welcome a Guinness World Record Judge, Nicole Pando, to our small town. Nicole is here to measure The Pitchfork, The Mailbox, The Rocking Chair, and The Wooden Shoes/Clogs. It has already been a big day as The Wooden Shoes/Clogs have just been given the title of the World's Largest! Continue to follow as the event continues throughout the day! #GuinnessWorldRecords #GWR #WorldsLargest #large #big #BigThingsSmallTown #CaseyIL #wood #shoes #beautiful #workshop #shop #crazy #huge
Barbershop Pole
Wind Chime
Gavel
Yardstick
Antlers
We had never been to Casey, IL to take in the sights so we went. . A great day with @courtann90 and fam. . Now to plan our next K5 day getaway! . . . #caseyillinois #illinois #illinoissights #sightseeing #takinginthesights #family #familytime #familyadventures #familyday #familydayout #sunshine #sunnyday #soakingupthesun #saturdayvibes #saturdayadventures #werkend #weekendwarriors #weekendvibes #weekendadventures #weekendmood #weekendfun
Mailbox
Giant Birdcage
Feeling caged up? It could be an actual cage like this one! The world’s largest birdcage in #caseyillinois has a lot of room. This is from our last trip to Illinois. • • • #travelamerica #roadsideattraction #roadtrip #travelgram #worldslargest #lockdown #adventuretime #positivevibes #thursdayvibes #gaytraveler #traveler #gay #couplegoals #gaytravelcouple
Crochet Hook and Knitting Needles
Pitchfork
Golf Club