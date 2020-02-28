The World's Largest Bounce House is Headed to Texas This Spring

You may remember jumping around in a bounce house at children's birthday parties, but you've never seen anything like The Big Bounce. Maybe that's because it's a Guinness World Record holder for the biggest bounce house on Earth. This giant inflatable was 11,433 square feet in 2018 when it got recognized for being the largest bounce house in the entire world. But, somehow, its size (and fun) has ballooned even greater than before.

The Big Bounce America has grown to a whopping 13,000 square feet. This 32-foot tall inflatable has something for the entire family inside its bouncy walls. Want to jump into a giant ball pit? They've got it. How about play in a huge dodge-ball competition? Welcome to the Thunderdome. There is a 20 foot tall, multi-colored rabbit that kids can climb inside and out of. And did I mention the over-sized couches and chairs that are of course, also inflatable?

You can't get your party on without music, which is why the world's biggest bounce house has a resident DJ too. The whole experience is meant to be interactive so in addition to the DJ's custom playlist that was carefully selected to add to all of your inflatable entertainment, they will assist with party-games, confetti blasts, and competitions with free giveaways.

The inflatable attraction includes more than just one bounce house. They also have the Sport Slam. Families can jump around a customized sports arena with all of the inflatable sports equipment you could dream of. Goals, nets, hoops, balls -- they've got it! You can even challenge your friends in the "Battle Zone."

AirSpace is a fun space-themed inflatable that includes aliens, space ships, moon craters, and more. Go on moonwalks, climb the 60-foot tall maze, and ride one (or all) of the five giant slides.

Last but not quite literally not least is "The Giant," a 900-foot long inflatable obstacle course. There's no way the kids won't be wiped out after a few runs through this crazy labyrinth.

The fun thing about The Big Bounce is it's incredibly family-friendly, but also a place adults will more than enjoy. Check their website for adult-only tickets, where adults 16 and up can enjoy all four bounce houses for $35. Kids tickets are $27 and toddlers get in for $17. All tickets include full access for three hours. So what are you waiting for? This inflatable tour is making its way through Texas this spring. Check the below dates and mark your calendars! You can visit their website here to learn more and purchase tickets.

Dallas

3/21

3/22

3/27

3/28

3/29

4/3

4/4

4/5

Austin

4/12

4/12

4/17

4/18

4/19

4/24

4/25

4/26