Carrie Underwood Tears Up After Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album

Carrie Underwood has been having a spectacular year, now adding a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for her 2021 LP, My Savior. The 39-year-old reflected on her amazing win, calling the project one of the greatest that she has ever taken part in making.

Backstage after the award ceremony, Underwood told PEOPLE, "I'm going to try not to cry. This has been the greatest project that I've ever been a part of, been able to do. This is one thing that I've wanted to do," she continued, getting emotional about her win. "Literally, my whole career, I've wanted to make this album, and I got to. This just means the world to me."

Before the singer-songwriter's win, the country star stepped on the red carpet wearing a gold ombre Dolce and Gabbana ball gown while being accompanied by her husband Mike Fisher. The "Before He Cheats" singer was also nominated in the best country duo group performance category for her song, "If I Didn't Love You," with Jason Aldean.

During the 64th Annual Grammy Award ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah, she also took the stage for a performance of her new single, "Ghost Story." Safe to say she nailed her performance, having everyone in the audience teary-eyed. Her performance marks her return to the Grammy Awards stage, after performing "Cry Pretty" at the award show back in 2013.

Her win this year marks her 8th Grammy Award, with this win being her first in a non-country music category. The singer has Grammy awards for Best New Artist, Best Female Country Vocal Performance for"Jesus, Take The Wheel," and "Before He Cheats," Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Just a Dream," "Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "I Told You So" ft. Randy Travis," Best Country Solo Performance for "Blown Away" and "Something in the Water," and Now Best Roots Gospel Album for "My Savior."

Other Country Grammy awards winners this year include Chris Stapleton who took three awards-- Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave"), Best Country Song (as co-writer of "Cold"), and Best Country Album (Starting Over), and Brothers Osborne successfully won Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for "Younger Me."

