Carrie Underwood's Net Worth: From 'American Idol' to Music City Mogul

Carrie Underwood has one of the most powerful voices in the entire music industry. After first hitting it big as the fourth American Idol winner, Underwood's debut album Some Hearts became the most popular album of 2006 and hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. She has gone on to continue reigning supreme in country music with hit songs like "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "So Small," and "Before He Cheats," but after six studio albums and multiple headlining tours, what is her net worth?

Carrie Underwood Net Worth

Carrie Marie Underwood was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1983. She grew up singing in church and perfecting her singing skills in school talent shows. Her family even took her to Nashville in high school to try to land a record deal. Unfortunately, that fell through. Underwood (temporarily) put her singing dreams on hold and attended college at Northeastern State University. She competed in various beauty pageants and was even a page for Oklahoma State Representative Bobby Frame. But after she graduated with her communications degree in 2004, she auditioned for American Idol and everything changed.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the country singer is worth $140 million. Underwood brought home three Grammy Awards following the release of her first album, including Best New Artist. Her second country album, Carnival Ride, also brought home a couple of Grammys. She followed up that sucess with her third album, Play On, and its wildly popular lead single, "Cowboy Casanova." To date, Underwood has 15 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, 7 Grammys, 11 Billboard Music Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 20 CMT Music Awards. At one point, she was the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she's won the CMA award for Female Vocalist of the Year five times. She's also the performing artist of the NFL Sunday Night Football theme. So that $140 million definitely makes sense.

Outside of her career as a superstar country artist, Underwood is also a fashion designer of activewear. She released her own line with Dick's Sporting Goods in 2015, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. She's also made millions over the years through endorsements with major brands like Sketchers, Nintendo, Olay, Nicole by OPI and Almay. Underwood has also tried her hand at acting, appearing in How I Met Your Mother, NBC's The Sound of Music Live! as Maria von Trapp and the feature film Soul Surfer.

As for her personal life, Underwood married former NHL player Mike Fisher in 2010 and the couple has since welcomed two sons -- Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher. The family currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee where we hope Carrie is busy working on some awesome new music.

