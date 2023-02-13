Carrie Underwood Introduces Fans to Adorable New Member of the Family

Carrie Underwood has added a sweet new member to her family. The singer took to social media on Sunday (Feb. 12) to introduce her new puppy, Charlotte. Underwood explained that Charlotte is a rescue dog from Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, and they met when the shelter brought adoptable dogs to her show in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!" she wrote in the post.

Underwood added that Charlotte, who will go by "Charlie," is already fitting in with two other pups, Penny and Zero, as well as Underwood's two sons.

"She is happy at home playing with her boys...and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister...," she writes. "Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!"

Underwood shared multiple sweet photos of the adorable puppy alongside the caption. The singer didn't share the breed of her new puppy, but the dog has a short, cream-colored coat and adorable floppy ears. Fans in the comments were exuberant about Underwood's new puppy, and many of them thanked her for adopting instead of buying a dog from a pet store.

Underwood is currently on her Denim and Rhinestones Tour with Jimmie Allen which runs through March 17. She'll have a break from the road in the spring before returning to Vegas for the next leg of her Reflection Las Vegas residency in June. The residency will kick off yet again on June 21 at Resorts World Las Vegas, and it will run on select dates through the end of the year.