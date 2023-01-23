Carrie Underwood's youngest son is growing up! The singer recently celebrated her son Jacob's 4th birthday, and she shared a sweet birthday message to her boy on social media.

In the post, Underwood first shared a photo of Jacob from a newborn photoshoot. The snap shows him as a baby wearing knit pants and a hat with antlers. The singer wrote, "This was yesterday...and now you are 4." She then shared a couple of photos of Jacob's Spiderman-themed birthday cake, baked by her friend and Ivey Cake owner, Ivey Childers. The cake features Jacob's name written out on the bottom with spider webs on either side. The second tier features a red and black spider web design, and the top tier is decorated as a city at night with the number "4" written out in icing. Spiderman, himself, sits atop the cake.

"Happy birthday, sweet Jake...my sunshine!!!" Underwood wrote alongside the photos. "God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! Thanks, @iveycakestore for the adorable and delicious cake! You guys are the best!"

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed Jacob on Jan. 21, 2019. The couple also share their eldest son, Isaiah, who will turn eight in February.

Underwood seems to be enjoying family time before she kicks off the 2023 leg of her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. It will begin Feb. 2 in Miami, Fla., and it will run through March 17 in Seattle, Wash. Jimmie Allen will join her as opener. Underwood will also revisit her Reflection Las Vegas residency in 2023. The residency will continue in June at Resorts World Las Vegas.

