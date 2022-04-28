Carrie Underwood Fans Bash Grammy Museum For Excluding Her in ‘The Power Of Women In Country Music’ Exhibit

Don't mess with Carrie Underwood fans! Several of her trusty followers are now bashing the GRAMMY Museum after they noticed she is not included in The Power of Woman in Country Music exhibit. The Recording Academy announced the exhibit on April 21st, which is set to highlight past, present, and future country music female singers. The Power Of Women in Country Music exhibits are set to launch on Friday, May 27, and will run through Sunday, October 2.

After the GRAMMY Museum's Twitter account released the list, fans quickly noticed that Underwood wasn't named, despite her being an eight-time GRAMMY winner.

What a JOKE to leave out Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Pam Tillis,Tanya Tucker, The Judds, Jo Dee Messina, Terri Clark & The Chicks. Just ridiculous! — mles (@mles77119034) April 22, 2022

Her Grammy's include New Artist & Female Country Vocal Performance for "Jesus, Take The Wheel" in 2007, Female Country Vocal Performance for "Before He Cheats" in 2008, Female Country Vocal Performance for "Last Name" in 2009, Country Collaboration with Vocals for "I Told You So" in 2010, Country Solo Performance for "Blown Away" in 2013, Country Solo Performance for "Something In The Water" in 2015, and Roots Gospel Album for My Savior in 2022.

Advertisement

Read More: 2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Levitates in the Air While Performing 'Ghost Story'

One Twitter user responded to the Tweet, saying, "The fact that you left out the biggest star in country music is appalling. @carrieunderwood should have her own wing at this museum." With another one tweeting, "With all due respect, why isn't @carrieunderwood part of this so-called "power of women in country music" exhibit? I think it's kind of disrespectful not to include her in such a thing, Carrie is one of the biggest stars in country music and she deserves the recognition!"

Pretty embarrassing that the one woman consistently breaks barriers & records in Country Music isn?t mentioned in here? Why isn?t Carrie Underwood, the leading woman of Country Music, not in this? — Bretttt (@bmilie2014) April 21, 2022

Another fan tweeted, "Pretty embarrassing that the one woman consistently breaking barriers & records in Country Music isn't mentioned in here? Why isn't Carrie Underwood, the leading women of Country Music, not in this?"

Advertisement

The exhibit, located in Los Angeles, California, is set to feature Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Danielle Bradbery, Brandi Carlile, Maybelle and Sara Carter, Rosanne Cash, Callista Clark, Patsy Cline, Jessie Jo Dillon, Madeline Edwards, Nicolle Galyon, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Emmylou Harris, The Highwomen, Faith Hill, Wanda Jackson, Jillian Jacqueline, Tiera Kennedy, Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, Rose Maddox, Reba McEntire, Patsy Montana, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Rissi Palmer, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Minnie Pearl, Pistol Annies, Margo Price, LeAnn Rimes, Jean Ritchie, Reyna Roberts, Allison Russell, Hillary Scott, Brittney Spencer, Taylor Swift, Leah Turner, Shania Twain, Laura Veltz, Cindy Walker, Tricia Walker, Trisha Yearwood, and Yola.

With all due respect why isn?t @carrieunderwood part of this so called ?power of women in country music? exhibit? I think it?s kind off disrespectful not to include her in such thing, Carrie is one of the biggest stars in country music and she deserves the recognition! pic.twitter.com/nd1KmOMv9D — Carlos Víllanueva (@CaRlos__UliSes) April 21, 2022

The new exhibit will include memorabilia and artifacts from several notable moments of their careers, such as Hill's outfit from her 2017 Soul2Soul Tour, the singer-songwriter's 2002 GRAMMY Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, Parton's dress from her 1971 Grand Ole Opry and her butterfly-inlaid Gibson banjo, and McEntire's gown she wore for her music video "Does He Love You" released in 1993.

Tickets for those Museum members are expected to go on sale on Thursday, April 28, and for the general public on Saturday, April 30.

Advertisement

Related Videos