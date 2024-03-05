Carly Pearce Addresses Rumors That She's Feuding with Maren Morris

Carly Pearce is putting a stop to speculation about an alleged feud with Maren Morris. Pearce is rumored to release a duet version of Tom Petty's "Breakdown" with Morris' ex-husband, Ryan Hurd, for an upcoming Petty tribute album. The collaboration is causing fans to question if the two stars are in a dispute.

Pearce did her best to halt these rumors by responding to a tweet insinuating that the collaboration is related to a falling out between Pearce and Morris.

"Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond," Pearce wrote in her tweet. "Ryan has a been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs. I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he's a great artist. STOP making something out of nothing!"

The tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, was announced on Feb. 23 alongside the project's lead single, "American Girl," recorded by Dierks Bentley. Although a tracklist showing the Pearce and Hurd collaboration was initially leaked, no official tracklist or release date has been announced.

Morris and Hurd were married for more than five years before Morris filed for divorce in October 2023. The two reached a settlement in January, which finds Morris paying Hurd $2,100 per month in child support. The couple share a 3-year-old son named Hayes.

Pearce also went through a public divorce in 2020. The singer is now busy working on new solo music. She released a new single called "Hummingbird" on March 1. Her next studio album, also called Hummingbird, will be released on June 14.

As for Hurd, the singer-songwriter released "Midwest Rock & Roll" on March 1.

