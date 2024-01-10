Maren Morris To Pay Ryan Hurd More Than $2K a Month in Child Support in Divorce Settlement

On Oct. 2, 2023, Maren Morris filed for divorce from her spouse of five years, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd. A little over three months later, the former couple reached a divorce settlement which finalized custody details for their 3-year-old son, Hayes Andrew.

Per People, Morris and Hurd will split their time with their son. In addition, Morris will owe Hurd $2,100 per month in child support.

The former couple completed a parenting seminar that's required in Nashville and Davidson County for divorce cases that impact children.

Morris and Hurd married on March 24, 2018 after dating for more than two years. They'd been engaged since July 3, 2017 . The two met while working as songwriters prior to Morris' breakout hit single "My Church." They were specifically writing Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home" on the day they met.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Morris told People in 2017. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?' "

On Dec. 16, Morris posted a TikTok in which she sings Tammy Wynette's classic country standard "D-I-V-O-R-C-E." Morris leaves no confusion about where she and Hurd were in their legal separation, as she only sings the first line of the song's chorus: "Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E becomes final today."

In a Dec. 2023 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, Morris explained why she won't be stepping into the dating world quite yet.

"I would like this to sort of wrap up. I don't have the headspace for that yet," she said. "But I'm writing so much right now. That's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."