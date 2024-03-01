Carly Pearce Announces Long-Awaited Album 'Hummingbird,' Shares Title Track

On Friday (March 1), Carly Pearce and Big Machine Records announced the June 14 release of her fourth major-label studio album, Hummingbird.

Along with that news came the title track and its music video. The acoustic guitar-guided song sticks with the same Kentucky bluegrass roots that've long inspired Pearce and such heroes of hers as Patty Loveless. Pearce penned the new single with seasoned songwriters Shane McAnally, Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle Galyon.

"When I wrote this song, I knew I wanted this to be the title of the album," Pearce shared in a press release. "This song plays on my bluegrass roots but also lyrically tells the story of the journey I am on of finding love. This is the most unapologetically 'Carly' song I've ever written."

Speaking of Kentucky grassers, Chris Stapleton's gold-certified duet with Pearce, "We Don't Fight Anymore," is also featured on the album.

Not only did Pearce co-write 13 of the 14 tracks (with "Things I Don't Chase" as the lone outside cut). She co-produced the album, a first in her career, alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

"I have lived a lot of life in the last few years," Pearce added. "Entering a new decade has brought a lot of maturity, growth, heartache, and healing. I am still a work in progress, but these songs represent my honesty, playfulness, and openness to keep growing."

Hummingbird Track List

1. "Country Music Made Me Do It"

2. "Truck on Fire"

3. Still Blue"

4. "Heels Over Head"

5. "We Don't Fight Anymore" (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

6. "Rock Paper Scissors"

7. "Oklahoma"

8. "My Place"

9. "Things I Don't Chase"

10. "Woman to Woman"

11. "Fault Line"

12. "Pretty Please"

13. "Trust Issues"

14. "Hummingbird"