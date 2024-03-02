Candace Cameron Bure to Launch Mystery Movie Franchise on Great American Family

The former Hallmark actress will star in 'The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker'

While the words "cozy" and "murder mystery" may sound incongruous, if anyone can pull it off, it's Candace Cameron Bure and the Great American Family channel.

The network announced on Feb. 27 that Cameron Bure ("Fuller House," "Aurora Teagarden") is set to star in their all-new Great American Mysteries movie franchise (via Us Weekly). Aaron Ashmore ("Ginny & Georgia," "Santa's Squad") will join Bure in the first entry of the franchise, "The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker."

"There's nothing more exciting for me than being back in the cozy mystery genre," Cameron Bure told Deadline. "Mysteries are so fun to watch and to try to solve. I hope our faithful fans and audiences fall in love with the townspeople of Sweet River, Texas and Ainsley McGregor's keen eye for solving mysteries."

The actress added, "In this next-level mystery series, the family dynamics and developing relationships alone should keep you coming back for more!"

"The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker" is based on the best-selling Candace Havens novel of the same name. The story centers on Ainsley McGregor (Cameron Bure), a Chicago-based criminologist who pulls back on her crime-solving career to settle for a chiller existence in her Texas hometown. Here, she opens an artisan market called Bless Your Arts. Everything is going swimmingly. And she still manages to scratch her itch for cracking cases by teaching criminology at a community college. When her winemaker friend is accused of murder, however, Ainsley McGregor dusts off the old magnifying glass and dives right back into crime-solving.

Cameron Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family in April 2022. The latter network offered her a more prominent role in overseeing the projects in which she stars.

"I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," Cameron Bures said of the transition. "I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."