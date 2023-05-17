In the world of faith-centric and family-friendly entertainment, things are getting a little bit of a shake-up. Sony's faith-centric streaming service Pure Flix is on its way to merging with Great American Media, noted rival of the Hallmark Channel. This move is all set to stir up some interesting dynamics in the industry.

This merger isn't just about business; it's about creating content that resonates with viewers who enjoy faith-based and family-oriented shows. Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, is positive about the merger. He sees this as a unique chance to join forces with Sony and leverage their expertise to expand their reach and potential.

"In a media environment where programming and distribution business models are in a constant state of flux, this agreement provides a rare opportunity to maximize our potential with the expertise, market knowledge and content creation capabilities of a world class partner like Sony Pictures," Abbott said in a statement.

On the other side, Sony Pictures chairman of global television studios and corporate development Ravi Ahuja saw the merger as a great move as well.

"Family-friendly entertainment remains an important segment of the industry, and merging these two entities will create the greatest opportunity to achieve more scale for Pure Flix as it continues to build its subscriber base," said Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development for Sony Pictures.

Amidst all this, let's talk about Candace Cameron Bure, the actress who made waves when she announced her switch from Hallmark to Great American Family. At the time, she called her move from one channel to the other a faith-driven decision. She was looking for more meaningful storytelling opportunities, ones that mirrored her own Christian faith. For her, Great American Family, with its commitment to faith-driven and family entertainment, was the perfect fit.

But not everyone was thrilled about Bure's move or her views on depicting same-sex couples on TV. Fellow actress Hilarie Burton Morgan and performer JoJo Siwa publicly criticized Bure for her comments, accusing her of promoting exclusion and intolerance. Bure, however, has yet to respond to these allegations. In the meantime, Bure completed her move to the new network, which will now undoubtedly see some significant changes going forward.

While we wait for the merger's final approvals, it's clear that this new chapter in faith-based entertainment is kicking off with some controversy. Everyone's watching closely to see how things pan out, and Bure's silence only adds to the intrigue. It's a story still unfolding, and we're right here for it.

