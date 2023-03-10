Ever since longtime star Candace Cameron Bure decided to step away from the Hallmark Channel for GAC Media, drama has followed. Numerous Hallmark stars ranging from Lacey Chabert to fellow GAC departee Danica McKellar had opinions about Bure after she announced the reasons behind her decision to leave. It was a major shock for fans since Bure had built up a reputation for being Hallmark's Queen of Christmas and had starred in a slew of their films over the years, including her own mystery series, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

After Bure starred in 18 mystery films as Aurora Teagarden, Hallmark has made the decision to revive the series, but without its main star. The reboot will be a prequel series, starring Skyler Samuels (The Gabby Petito Story, The Gifted) as a young Aurora. Evan Roderick (A Tale of Two Christmases, Autumn in the City) as young Arthur, and Marilu Henner (A Kismet Christmas, Evening Shade) reprising her role as Aurora's mother, Aida Teagarden.

"Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends - what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?" said Emily Merlin, Development Manager, Programming, Hallmark Media. "The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we're excited to share this new chapter with viewers."

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New will premiere later this year, picking up with Aurora back home in Lawrenceton after college. She's working as a waitress in the local diner as well as a teacher's assistant in a crime fiction class. Just like the older Aurora we saw with Bure, she loves researching true crime, and uses her skills to help a mystery surrounding her friend Sally.

Bure's final Aurora Teegarden film debuted in February of 2022, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder. She first took on the character in 2015.

