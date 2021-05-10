'American Idol': Caleb Kennedy Makes the Top 5 With Coldplay Cover + Mother's Day Original

Country star hopeful Caleb Kennedy made the American Idol Top 5 for the current season after two strong performances on the ABC series' Mother's Day episode.

Kennedy first wowed special guests Coldplay with a cover of "Violet Hill" from the band's 2008 album Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends. It's a prime example a performer with a skillset geared toward one genre making a song from out of left field suit their voice and delivery.

The 16 year old from South Carolina then put himself out there as a songwriter with the holiday-appropriate "Mama Said."

"Put that record out," Lionel Richie said after being floored by yet another Kennedy original. "Your parallels, your storytelling, that's a 90-year-old man writing that song right there."

New mom Katy Perry applauded Kennedy for wearing his heart on his sleeve as a songwriter.

As covered by Go Upstate, Kennedy's mom, Anita Guy, watched from home with the rest of The Ultimate Caleb Kennedy Fan Club.

For American Idol's Disney-themed night (held May 2 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida), Kennedy looked to the film Cars for something in his wheelhouse.

He chose "Real Gone," a song co-written and first recorded by Sheryl Crow. In the process, he wowed the same judges that'd been pushing him to find his on voice while positioning himself in the fast lane to the Top 7.

"You've got real-life fire on the stage," Perry told Kennedy. "Every time you engage us, we lean in."

On April 18, Kennedy made Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again" his own in a bid to reach the next stage of the competition series.

"You really didn't over-sing yourself into any trouble," Luke Bryan said after the performance. "That, in my opinion, was the best top-to-bottom performance I've seen you do."

Kennedy celebrated his Top 12 status on American Idol the prior week by ditching his ball cap and unveiling the finished version of an original song he teased earlier in the season, "Nowhere."

Back in March, Kennedy shared the first verse of the song with judges, and Bryan was impressed enough to offer on the spot to help smooth out additional verses.

One night earlier, Kennedy backed up the American Idol judges' decision to move him on to the Top 16 with a workman-like performance of Chris Stapleton's "Midnight Train to Memphis."

The performance, which favored vocal abilities over showmanship, wowed all three judges.

"You come up on stage. You sing the hell out of a song. No reaction," Richie said. "The band is killing it, and you stand there, stone cold."

Bryan also applauded Kennedy's on-stage resolve.

"...And to not be manipulated by everything that's going on around speaks to: 'Hey, this guy's got a course he wants to stay on.' That's very hard for a 16-year-old to do," Bryan added. "You're driving that big ol' jacked up truck right down the path you wanna go. You did a great job."



On April 5, country music superstar Jason Aldean lent a helping hand to Kennedy with a duet performance of one of Aldean's best-known hits, "Fly Over States."

But first, Kennedy proved his Southern rock acumen with a gritty, bluesy cover of the Allman Brothers Band's "Midnight Rider."

We then learned that Kennedy picked one of Aldean's more tradition-grounded songs for their duet.

"Me and my best friend, we used to ride around after shows, and we'd listen to 'Fly Over States' all the time," Kennedy said. "It's definitely a cool thing to be performing with the artist."

Aldean joked "you don't have to bring that up" after Kennedy pointed out that the song was released when the Idol hopeful was in kindergarten.

Perry praised Kennedy for being himself, while Bryan applauded the aspiring country singer for straying from his comfort zone with his Allman Brothers selection.

Richie went a step further, declaring that Kennedy's been "possessed by a very old, seasoned country man."

Hannah Everhart, a 17 year old from Mississippi, also let her bluesy, country-rock roots show with a solo performance of Chris Stapleton's "I Was Wrong."

Aldean joined her for a duet version of one of his party-hearty hits, "She's Country."

"My impression of Hannah is she's got the singing part down, and this is a song that will allow her to show off her entertaining side," Aldean said before the performance.

"She's Country" is the type of song that's best served live, and Everhart held her own while helping breathe life into Aldean's crowd-pleaser.