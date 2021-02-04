Rooted in Country: Reyna Roberts on Chris Stapleton's 'Sometimes I Cry'

Reyna Roberts is one of the fastest rising stars in country music. At 23 years old, the singer-songwriter was just named one of CMT's 2021 Next Women of Country Class and she has a spot on both Carrie Underwood and Mickey Guyton's playlists after her cover of Underwood's "Drinking Alone" earned praise from both artists last year.

But Roberts is just getting started. Raised in Alaska, Alabama and California, Roberts, the daughter of Army veterans, moved from Los Angeles to Nashville last year. Her debut single "Stompin' Grounds" sounds like the soundtrack to a Thelma & Louise-style road trip through the south with Gretchen Wilson riding shotgun. And that's not a coincidence. Roberts grew up listening to the "Redneck Woman" singer, along with Aretha Franklin, the Chicks, Led Zeppelin, Christina Aguilera, Destiny's Child and Journey.

But one of Roberts' greatest influences is Chris Stapleton, whose soulful "Sometimes I Cry," from the 2015 album Traveller, changed the way Roberts looked at songwriting and performing.

"The song that has inspired me the most is Chris Stapleton's 'Sometimes I Cry.' He has made me want to be a better singer, songwriter and performer," Roberts tells Wide Open Country. "Whenever I write a song, I ask myself, Would Chris Stapleton like and/or listen to this? I'm looking forward to the day we can write and record a song together."

With powerhouse barn-burners like "Stompin' Grounds" and sultry country slow jams like "67 (Winchester)," we can't imagine Roberts will be waiting too long for a call from Stapleton. Until then, we'll be waiting on what's next from Reyna Roberts.

