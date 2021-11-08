Jason Aldean's Wife Launches Politically Conservative Clothing Line

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, and his sister Kasi Rosa Wicks have decided to team up for a new clothing line showcasing their political viewpoints. The duo launched the right-leaning clothing items via their online pop-up shop on Nov.8.

The website reads, "This clothing line is meant to represent our core conservative values. It's a reminder of how we all must stand up for our freedoms that have made this country so great. Your voice matters. God Bless America."

Read More: Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates, Calls For 'Medical Freedom'

They went on to say that with each new launch, they will choose a different charity to donate a portion of the proceeds. They noted, "Because we love our military so much, a portion of our debut launch proceeds will go to military families through Special Forces Charitable Trust."

Through her Instagram, Aldean explained that the merch will not be available for long. She wrote, "This is a flash sale, so these pieces will only be available for 3 days, then gone forever!! "Thank y'all for supporting this line we have worked so hard on."

The duo was seen wearing some items from their clothing line, alongside their husbands, country music singer Jason Aldean and Chuck Wicks.

Read More: Jason Aldean Defends His Family's Anti-Biden Posts: 'I Will Never Apologize'

The clothing line consists of four different unisex sweatshirts and loungewear t-shirt designs, all of which feature a political slogan on them. One of the grey crew neck sweaters reads, "Unapologetically conservative," a green long-sleeved t-shirt reads "Military Lives Matter," and a blue sweatshirt reads, "Un-silent Majority."

The sister-in-laws also created a gray t-shit reading, 'We the People," in small print on the left side of the shoulder, with the back reading," This is our F***ing country."

This isn't the first time that the Aldeans have spoken publicly about their own political stance. Brittany has been very vocal when it comes to wearing clothes that reflect her own political values. Back in September, she posted several pictures of herself and the couple's two young children wearing anti-President Joe Biden t-shirts. The family did receive backlash from social media users through the comments section, but the country singer quickly went on to defend his family and their political views and choices.

On his Instagram page, the country star shared an image of an American flag with a caption which read "I will never apologize for my beliefs or for my love for my family and country."

Related Videos