Jason and Brittany Aldean: A Look Back at Their Love Story

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany's love story didn't necessarily start on the right foot, at least in the eyes of the public. When the couple first met, Aldean was still married to his high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery.

The Aldeans, parents to daughters Keeley and Kendyl, had been having marital problems after 11 years of marriage. Unfortunately, things just got worse when paparazzi photos of Jason with another woman started circulating. The other woman was Brittany Kerr, a former American Idol contestant, and a Charlotte Bobcats cheerleader. Though the country music star made a statement of apology (as did Kerr) and tried to patch things up with his wife, the couple ultimately decided to call it quits in 2013. It probably wasn't easy having their personal information all over the tabloids.

"This is a really tough time for my entire family. Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple," Aldean said in a statement to People following the scandal.

"She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our number one priority," Aldean said.

Following the divorce, Aldean started dating Kerr, which was met with some criticism in Hollywood and Nashville. The country star kept his calm and just focused on being happy, supporting his family, and doing what was right for him.

In 2014, Kerr and the country music powerhouse were engaged and they tied the knot the following year. After officially becoming Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany was pregnant with their first child, a boy, during the tragic shooting at Aldean's Route 91 Harvest Festival show in Las Vegas. The birth of son Memphis two months later helped the couple cope with the recent tragedy. In an Instagram post following the birth Aldean wrote:

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it's all about."

Since day one, Jason and Brittany Aldean have been through the wringer. From a public ending to his previous marriage to tough times on tour, it didn't seem like the best foundation for a new marriage. But that hasn't stopped the couple from having a happy and loving relationship. They regularly share endearing snippets of their life on social media with some glimpses of young Memphis and Aldean's older daughters.

The pair have also been committed to continuing to grow their family and recently brought their second child home. On February 4, 2019, the couple welcomed daughter Navy Rome into the world. As Brittany put it on Instagram, "7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness."

The country singer's career is continuing to impress with recent hits like "Drowns the Whiskey" with Miranda Lambert. At the 2019 ACM Awards, Aldean was honored as the Artist of the Decade.

Despite the rocky start and some of the ups and downs along the way, we're continuing to root for the happy couple and can't wait to follow along on social media to get more glimpses of their baby girl and her older brother.

Editors Note: This article was originally written on August 21, 2020.

