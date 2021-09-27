Jason Aldean's Family Promotes 'Anti-Biden' Clothing on Social Media

Country star Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, has made it quite clear which political party she is a part of. Brittany Aldean recently shared a series of photos of her and her children wearing clothing that criticized President Joe Biden. Brittany, who has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, posted two pictures, one of her with the t-shirt saying "Anti Biden Social Club," with the design of streetwear brand, Anti Social Social club.

The second picture on her Instagram post showed the couple's children, 2-year-old Navy and 3-year-old Memphis, pictured wearing shirts that read "Hidin' from Biden." The country star's wife went on to credit the merchandise linked to the Instagram account "@letmetakeyourselfie." The account's bio links to a website called DaddyT45.com, which features a photo of former President Donald Trump holding a gun on its homepage. The site also sells clothes with the words "unvaccinated" written on them.

Read More: Jason Aldean Mourns Death of Life-Saving Security Guard

Several political commentators including Tomi Lahren and Candace Owens commented on her post with Owens saying, "I love you wayyyy too much," and Lahren writing, "Boom!!!!"

In the past, the country singer's wife has said she doesn't care if people criticize or have different political views than hers.

In an interview with Fox News, she stated, "I personally don't give a damn if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it goes against the grain. Do your research, and form your own opinion -- speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you."

As far as the country singer himself, he reportedly deleted his comment after one user noticed he was not wearing the anti-Biden social club shirt his wife was wearing or making any statements. This prompted a response from the music star who reportedly wrote in a since deleted comment "Don't kid yourself. I think everybody knows where I stand. Nice try tho!" The comment was originally seen by Yahoo News.

The couple tied the knot back in 2015. Britney is a former cheerleader and was an American Idol contestant in 2015. Aldean was previously married to Jessica Ussery with whom he shars two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl.

Related Videos