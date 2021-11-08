Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher is speaking out against vaccine mandates. Fisher made a statement on social media, saying that he stands with NFL Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his decision to choose what exactly goes into his body when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Recently, Rodgers revealed that he'd tested positive for COVID-19, adding that, despite the rumors, he actually never received the recommended vaccine doses. Instead, the football player, who is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, reportedly received homeopathic treatment from his own personal physician, believing this would help him get immunized against the Coronavirus.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers went on to say that he had instead taken Ivermectin, which is used to treat parasite infestation, spoke about the "my body, my choice" slogan, stated he doesn't wear masks around vaccinated people, and cited Martin Luther King Jr. to defend the criticism on social media of the NFL protocols.

Through a statement on Instagram, Fisher, who is a former NHL player, stated that he agreed with Rodger's comments and spoke about the criticism the Green Bay Packers star was receiving. He went on to call the firing of a person over their own medical choice "un-American and unacceptable." Fisher wrote, "I stand with @aaronrodgers12. I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."

Fisher went on to criticize both the NHL and NFL for how they have handled the vaccination requirements during the pandemic. He continued, "The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people's health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years have clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it's about control over our lives. I won't stand for that. It's time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom."

Fisher has been quite outspoken when it comes to immunization and COVID-19, this being his strongest statement to date. As for country superstar Carrie Underwood, she has not shared her own thoughts on the matter and has not revealed if she has received the COVID 19-vaccine.

