Brett Eldredge Teases New Song, 'Cinnamon'

Good news Brett Eldredge fans, it looks like new country music is on the way for us! The singer decided to share a snippet of his new song called "Cinnamon" in a recent Instagram post featuring a full-band performance. Time to update those playlists! His caption read, "NEW SONG ... jammin' with this awesome band. Should we put it in the set for the Good Day Tour?"

Yes, It looks like we might just get to hear it live on his upcoming tour as well! Singing along to the band, Eldredge sings, "Oh, you make me wanna go / Floatin' down a river / Drinkin' some wine / Chasin' down the sun 'til it sinks into the night / Lay out in the grass / Whisper in the wind / Count all of the freckles on your cinnamon skin."

The Good Day Tour was initially set to begin on Sept. 16 in Cleveland, Ohio, but since its initial announcement, the artist decided to add one more day beginning on Sat., Sept. 11 in Milwaukee, Wisc. The tour is set to feature Morgan Evans as a special guest and includes 30-plus stops all across the United States, and then will eventually cross over to the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

About the tour, the country star stated, "We're gonna show the world what it feels like to be alive again, and I'm gonna kiss that stage when I walk on it every night because there's nothing like it and I'll never let it go."

Eldridge is also a songwriter and record producer who is signed to Warner Music Group's Nashville. He has had five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, three of which came from his successful debut album, Bring You Back. These include "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music" and "Mean to Me."

GOOD DAY TOUR 2021 DATES:

Sept 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

Sept 16 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

Sept 17 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sept 18 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept 23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sept 24 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sept 25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sept 30 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

Oct 1 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

Oct 2 - Key West, FL - The Key West Amphitheater

Oct 14 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Oct 15 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 16 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Oct 22 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theater

Oct 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Oct 28 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Broadmoor World Arena

Oct 29 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Nov 4 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov 5 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Nov 6 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

GOOD DAY TOUR 2022 DATES:

May 2 - Glasgow, UK - Academy

May 3 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

May 5 - Leeds, UK - Academy

May 6 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

May 8 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

May 10 - London, UK - The Forum

May 13 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

May 14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

May 16 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Melkweg Max

