Florida Georgia Line Cancel 2021 'I Love My Country' Tour Citing COVID-19 Concerns

Florida Georgia Line has canceled their 2021 tour, citing COVID-19 as a reason why. The duo was set to start their I Love My Country Tour on September 24th at Cellars Amphitheater in Atlanta. The opening acts for the tour were Lauren Alaina, Redferrin and Russell Dickerson. The band follows Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks and Nine Inch Nails, all of whom have canceled their tours or appearances over the past two weeks.

Through a statement Tyler Hubbard stated, "There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together. We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we're keeping our fans and crew safe. It's unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y'all understand. We love our fans and can't wait to be back out when the time is right."

Brian Kelley added, "Although we've been able to see some of y'all at shows recently, everyone's continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn't do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon."

Last year in the midst of the pandemic, Live Nation and FGL signed a long-term touring deal, making Live Nation their exclusive promoter in North America. Refunds are set to be automatically issued for the tour.

Below are the original tour dates before the cancelation.

Sept. 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Oct. 1 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 8 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

Oct. 9 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Oct. 14 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 15 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Oct. 16 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 23 -- Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 28 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 29 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 4 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Nov. 5 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Nov. 6 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Nov. 7 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Nov. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Nov. 13 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Nov. 16 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 19 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 20 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

