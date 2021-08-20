Florida Georgia Line Cancel 2021 'I Love My Country' Tour Citing COVID-19 Concerns

Florida Georgia Line has canceled their 2021 tour, citing COVID-19 as a reason why. The duo was set to start their I Love My Country Tour on September 24th at Cellars Amphitheater in Atlanta. The opening acts for the tour were Lauren Alaina, Redferrin and Russell Dickerson. The band follows Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks and Nine Inch Nails, all of whom have canceled their tours or appearances over the past two weeks.
Through a statement Tyler Hubbard stated, "There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together. We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we're keeping our fans and crew safe. It's unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y'all understand. We love our fans and can't wait to be back out when the time is right."
Brian Kelley added, "Although we've been able to see some of y'all at shows recently, everyone's continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn't do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon."
Last year in the midst of the pandemic, Live Nation and FGL signed a long-term touring deal, making Live Nation their exclusive promoter in North America. Refunds are set to be automatically issued for the tour.
Below are the original tour dates before the cancelation.
Sept. 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 25 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Oct. 1 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 7 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Oct. 8 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
Oct. 9 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Oct. 14 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 15 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Oct. 16 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 23 -- Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 28 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 29 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 4 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Nov. 5 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Nov. 6 -- Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Nov. 7 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Nov. 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Nov. 13 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Nov. 16 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Nov. 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 19 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 20 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena