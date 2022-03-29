Brad Paisley Plots 2022 World Tour With Impressive Cast of Opening Acts

Brad Paisley and his band (not the one he's in with Peyton Manning) have plotted a world tour along with an impressive and revolving cast of supporting acts.

Paisley's globetrotting takes him from the United States and Canada in May and June to July dates in Europe. His first headlining dates in Australia follow additional North American dates in August and September.

He'll be joined on select dates by Tracy Lawrence, Tenille Townes, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack and Scotty McCreery.

The dates follow a 2021 jaunt during which Paisley was joined by opening acts Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe.

A three-time Grammy award-winner, Paisley first emerged in 1999 with his major label debut album, Who Needs Pictures. He's scored 30 No. 1 country singles.

Brad Paisley Tour Dates

May 27 -- Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)

May 29 -- Windsor, Ontario (The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor)

June 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. (The Pavilion at Star Lake)

June 3 -- Philadelphia, Pa. (Waterfront Music Pavilion)

June 4 -- Bethel, N.Y. (Bethel Woods Center for the Arts)

June 10 -- Simpsonville, S.C. (CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park)

June 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach)

June 24 -- Greeley, Colo. (Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park)

June 25 -- Fort Hall, Ida. (Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino)

June 26 -- Airway Heights, Wash. (Northern Quest Resort & Casino)

July 15 -- Glasgow, Scotland (SSE Hydro)

July 16 -- Dublin, Ireland (3Arena)

July 19 -- Tilburg, Netherlands (013 Poppodium)

July 20 -- Copenhagen, Denmark (Royal Arena)

July 22 -- Bergen, Norway (Bergenhus Festning)

July 24 -- Trondheim, Norway (Kristiansen Festning)

July 27 -- Gothenburg, Sweden (Liseburg Amusement Park)

July 29 -- Gavle, Sweden (Furuviksparken)

July 31 -- Schwetzingen, Germany (Schlossgarten Open Air)

Aug. 12 -- Albuquerque, N.M. (Sandia Resort Casino -- Sandia Amphitheatre)

Aug. 13 -- Tucson, Ariz. (Ava Amphitheatre)

Aug. 18 -- Murphys, Calif. (Ironstone Amphitheatre)

Aug. 19 -- Irvine, Calif. (FivePoint Amphitheatre)

Aug. 20 -- Temecula, Calif. (Pechanga Resort Casino -- Pechanga Summit)

Aug. 24 -- Put In Bay, Ohio (Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival)

Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. (St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview)

Aug. 26 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario (Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre)

Sept. 17 -- McHenry, Ill. (Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry)

Sept. 23-25 -- Willowbank, QLD, Australia (CMC Rocks)

Sept. 26 -- Brisbane, QLD, Australia (Brisbane Entertainment Centre)

Sept. 29 -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia (Rod Laver Arena)

Oct. 1 -- Deniliquin, NSW, Australia (Deni Ute Muster)

Oct. 2 -- Mareeba, QLD, Australia (Savannah in the Round)

Oct. 5 -- Sydney, NSW, Australia (Qudos Bank Arena)

Oct. 8 -- Auckland, New Zealand (Spark Arena)

