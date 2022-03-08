2022 ACM Awards: Co-Host Jimmie Allen Performs 'Down Home'

Jimmie Allen took the Allegiant Stadium stage in Las Vegas for the second time outside of his co-hosting duties at the 2022 ACM Awards with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett to perform his new song "Down Home." Clad in sparkly jeans and his signature killer hat, Allen changed into a more subdued leather jacket to perform the touching ballad that was written in honor of his late father, James.

"Down Home" officially debuts on March 8, 2022 with lyrics full of ways that the country star and his family had 'down home' moments throughout his childhood to when he was chasing his dreams of having a music career in Nashville. This will be the country star's first new single since his number one hit with Brad Paisley, "Freedom Was a Highway." If there's one thing Allen is good at with his songwriting, it's getting personal. He loves his family and that always shines through in his music.

"It's a song that's actually helped me a lot because in the midst of missing my father, I think about him seeing everything I've got going on and it's like even though he's gone, he's always with me," Allen explained to WNCY calling it "one of the most special songs" he's written, and adding, "I hope this song finds its place in the world and this song helps people that have lost not only a father, or a parent, or a loved one just like the song has helped me."

Allen is nominated for Male Artist of the Year after previously holding the title of New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) take place on Mon., March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show airs exclusively on Amazon Prime starting at 8 p.m. EST. Check Wide Open Country for full coverage before, during and after the broadcast.

