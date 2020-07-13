'When I Get Where I'm Going': The Story Behind Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton's Heavenly Tune

Brad Paisley has been one of the biggest names in country music for the past two decades. He's had his fair share of solid duets over the years, but we're partial to his 2005 collaboration with Dolly Parton from his album Time Well Wasted, "When I Get Where I'm Going." It was Paisley's fifth No. 1 hit and Dolly's 25th, and the message was personally important to both country stars.

The song was written by songwriters George Teren and Rivers Rutherford, inspired by Rutherford's desire to see his grandfather again one day after his passing. It also had a lot of personal meaning for Paisley, who had recently lost an aunt to cancer. Part of the reason why the song ended up resonating with listeners is that it's a really simple but impactful message. Dolly herself had recently lost a close friend, which was part of the reason she wanted to be involved with the song.

We've all lost people close to us. And that's what made the music video so impactful. There were various notable names featured holding photos of their lost loved ones including Michael Reagan, Teresa Earnhardt, John Carter Cash, Pixar director John Lasseter, and even Dolly Parton herself, though she isn't featuring singing in the video.

"When I Get Where I'm Going" went on to win two Academy of Country Music Awards for Video of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year, and a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year. It hit No. 1 on the country Billboard chart and charted on the pop charts, proving that listeners across genres can all relate to this poignant message.

"When I Get Where I'm Going" Lyrics

When I get where I'm going

On the far side of the sky

The first thing that I'm gonna do

Is spread my wings and fly

I'm gonna land beside a lion

And run my fingers through his mane

Or I might find out what it's like

To ride a drop of rain

Yeah, when I get where I'm going

There'll be only happy tears

I will shed the sins and struggles

I have carried all these years

And I'll leave my heart wide open

I will love and have no fear

Yeah, when I get where I'm going

Don't cry for me down here

I'm gonna walk with my grandaddy

And he'll match me step for step

And I'll tell him how I missed him

Every minute since he left

And then I'll hug his neck

Yeah, when I get where I'm going

There'll be only happy tears

I will shed the sins and struggles

I have carried all these years

And I'll leave my heart wide open

I will love and have no fear

Yeah, when I get where I'm going

Don't cry for me down here

So much pain and so much darkness

In this world we stumble through

All these questions I can't answer

So much work to do

But when I get where I'm going

And I see my Maker's face

I'll stand forever in the light

Of His amazing grace

Yeah when I get where I'm going

Oh when I get where I'm going

There'll be only happy tears

Hallelujah

I will love and have no fear

When I get where I'm going

Yeah, when I get where I'm going