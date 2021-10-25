Boston Russell: Meet Kurt Russell's Son From His First Marriage

The world is incredibly familiar with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's high-profile relationship and the family they've built together. Their son Wyatt Russell is a rising star in Hollywood as of late, and Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver have been acting for years. But what about Kurt's lesser-known son from his first marriage to Season Hubley, Boston Russell? Unlike his famous siblings, Boston has opted for a life out of the spotlight, the only Russell to not embark on a career in show business.

Kurt first met actress Season Hubley on the set of their TV film Elvis. The actor played Elvis Presley and Hubley played his wife, Priscilla Presley. They tied the knot in 1979 and Boston Oliver Grant Russell was born the following year. The couple ended their marriage after just four years and as we know, Kurt went on to fall for Goldie on the set of Swing Shift.

There were rumors when Boston was little that he suffered from a disability that required his mother to step away from her acting career, but those rumors seem to be completely unfounded. Not to mention, Hubley kept acting throughout the 80s and 90s on various TV shows and in a few films. In all likelihood, she and Kurt just let Boston decide whether or not he wanted to be high profile like his step-siblings and it appears he did not.

When Kurt and Goldie started dating, she had her two children from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson -- Kate, and Oliver. On their podcast, "Sibling Revelry," Kate and Oliver reflected back to when they first met Kurt's son Boston and how they felt about it as small children.

"I remember the first time I ever saw Boston. It was the first time I remember Kurt talking about his son and I remember it was almost like, for me, it felt like such a big moment. It was like 'My mom is obviously madly in love with this guy,' and for me at the time it's like 'Is this going to be my dad?' and I was meeting his son which meant ... does this mean this is my brother?'" Kate recalled.

"[It] was a lot to handle at such a young age," she added. However, Oliver Hudson had a different experience. "I was like floating in space somewhere," he joked. "I had none of these feelings."

It seems that all of the siblings are incredibly close and a few years later, the family was complete when their half-brother Wyatt was born. Though he initially pursued a career as a hockey player, he ultimately followed in his father Kurt's footsteps (and his mom's) and is now an actor as well. While Wyatt, Kate, and Oliver are all active on social media since they have careers in the entertainment industry, Boston has close to no online presence. Though it seems that he also lives near his dad and step-mom in Los Angeles? During the pandemic in 2020, he was seen walking around the neighborhood with his stepmom Goldie and was at Hollywood Boulevard for Goldie and Kurt's Hollywood Star unveiling in 2017.

You'd think that just being the son of Kurt Russell would mean that everyone would know all about your personal life but Boston has done a great job keeping things private. Despite growing up surrounded by multiple Hollywood stars, he's kept his distance from the film industry, outside of working behind the scenes as a production assistant on his father's film Executive Decision as well as on an episode of 60 Minutes as 'Goldie's stepson.' Boston's mother hasn't appeared in any acting roles since the late 90s so it seems like even Kurt's ex-wife is embracing a regular life away from the cameras.

Editors Note: This article was originally published on April 22, 2021. It was updated on October 25, 2021.

