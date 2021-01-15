Oliver Hudson Shares the Unusual Punishment Dad Kurt Russell Gave Him

Let's be honest, is there a more likable celeb family than the Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell clan? Despite being major stars in Hollywood, they genuinely seem like the most fun people and their kids do too. Goldie had two children with her first husband Bill Hudson, but for all intents and purposes, Oliver and Kate Hudson were raised by Kurt and consider him their real father, having no real relationship with their biological father. They have both been very open about growing up in Los Angeles with two huge celebrities as parents and what life was like before they followed in their footsteps.

When Oliver Hudson was on The Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2019, he regaled his host with a hilarious childhood anecdote about when he paintballed some adults on Halloween as a teenager. When he was arrested and taken to the police station, the cops actually argued over who would get to call his parents once they heard his father was Kurt Russell. Once he got home, he received some very interesting punishment from his dad.

"My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior. I had to shoot up my car and dent it up, and ride around in it for the rest of my existence. He has this philosophy where I knew what I did was wrong, so why ground me? Just destroy your car and you will have to drive it for as long as you have this car."

Apparently, you can do a lot of damage to a car with a paintball gun from 5 feet away. Oliver currently hosts a podcast with his sister Kate, Sibling Revelry. They opened up in an episode about how they knew their mom was falling for Kurt even as young children. When they were just 3 and 6 years old, they knew the actor was going to have a special place in their lives.

"Mom said that's when she fell in love with Kurt -right away was because she brought him back to the house and we had already been asleep, and we shared a room... and he sat down next to each of us, he sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by," Kate explained. She also reflected on when they met Russell's other son, Boston, from his previous relationship.

"I remember the first time I ever saw Boston," she said. "It was the first time I remember Kurt talking about his son and I remember it was almost like, for me, it felt like such a big moment. It was like 'My mom is obviously madly in love with this guy,' and for me at the time it's like 'Is this going to be my dad?' and I was meeting his son which meant ... does this mean this is my brother?'"

Clearly, everything worked out and the Hollywood family has been incredibly close-knit from the very beginning. While Kate went on to become a major movie star like her mother, and brother Wyatt is also an up and coming actor, Oliver has had a prominent TV career over the years. He appeared as Jeff Fordham on Nashville, Adam Rhodes on Rules of Engagement, Wes Gardner on Scream Queens, Martin on Splitting Up Together with Jenna Fischer, Eddie Doling on Dawson's Creek, and Jace Darnell on My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star. Oliver has also appeared in numerous films including The Out-of-Towners, Black Christmas, Strange Wilderness, Grown Ups 2, Walk of Shame, and the Netflix film starring his dad, The Christmas Chronicles.

It seems like regardless of interesting punishments, growing up in California definitely had its perks. In an interview with Ellen, both Kate and her brother Oliver admitted that they had smoked weed with their parents at some point. I feel like it's always a party in the Hawn/Russell household...how do we snag an invite to one of their famous Halloween parties?