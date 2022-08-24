One of Hollywood's longest-lasting relationships, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, is a prime example of how to successfully navigate a blended family. The couple has been together for decades, though never married, and have such a close-knit relationship with their kids it almost seems too good to be true. The couple met for the first time on the set of the Disney film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but didn't actually fall for each other until starring together in Swing Shift years later. They fell fast and hard and have been together ever since, combining their children from previous relationships to have an incredibly happy family. It's a love story for the ages and an inspiration for folks everywhere on how to successfully navigate relationships with your adult children.

One of the coolest things about their family is how close their children are. Kate and Oliver Hudson are legitimately best friends and even started a podcast together, Sibling Revelry, where they share personal stories about their family. They also interview other prominent siblings in entertainment, sports, and politics, you name it. In an interview with Health, Kate and Oliver talked about how close their families were and how much they enjoyed their upbringing.

"We're lucky to have parents who love our individuation and who allow mistakes," Kate explained. "We have one of those families that is almost too close. As you get older, you always criticize your parents, right? But when I look at it really objectively, I'm like, 'Whatever I don't agree with right in this moment, they clearly did something right because there's no one I'd rather spend time with than them.'"

Not only are their children close, but all of the grandkids spend a ton of time together as well. This family genuinely loves getting together constantly, and it's so refreshing to see Here's a closer look at Kurt and Goldie's blended family.

Oliver Hudson

Oldest son Oliver was the first to come from Goldie Hawn's first marriage to Bill Hudson. But like his sister Kate, the actor considers Kurt Russell his father and has no relationship with his biological father. Oliver followed in his parents' footsteps with a career in Hollywood and even appeared opposite them in the Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles. He's known for his successful TV career, appearing in TV shows like Nashville, Rules of Engagement, Scream Queens, Splitting Up Together, and more.

Kate Hudson

Only daughter Kate Hudson is the spitting image of her mom Goldie Hawn. Like her mother in Private Benjamin, Kate has a knack for comedy and has starred in countless romantic comedies, including How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Fool's Gold, Raising Helen, Bride Wars, and Mother's Day. She was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Almost Famous. These days, outside of her podcast, she's focused on being the co-founder of Fabletics as well as raising her three children -- Rani Rose Fujikawa, Ryder Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy. She's also currently engaged to longtime love Danny Fujikawa. It's worth noting she was the first of all the children to give her parents grandkids with her eldest, Ryder.

Though actor Kurt Russell isn't her birth father, she was raised by the actor whom she affectionately calls "Pa." She and Goldie regularly share sweet moments with their family members on social media, with Russell absolutely looking like the doting grandpa, father, and partner.

Boston Russell

Kurt's son Boston from his previous marriage to Season Hubley, has opted for life out of the spotlight. Aside from a few gigs behind the camera, not much is known about Boston. He's done a great job keeping his life to himself and staying out of the tabloids and social media despite having some incredibly famous relatives. During the 2020 pandemic, he was photographed walking around Los Angeles with his stepmother. Over the years, he has been seen at a few red carpet events, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling for both Goldie and Kurt.

Wyatt Russell

Goldie and Kurt's son Wyatt Russell is the only biological child from their relationship. He initially wanted to be a professional hockey player, with the family even moving up to Canada to pursue the dream. But eventually, Wyatt decided to go into the family business and is now an up-and-coming actor. His first acting role was as a baby in his parents' film Overboard, but nowadays, he's known for his roles in Ingrid Goes West and the Disney plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Most recently, he starred in the Hulu miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven. Kind of like his dad, he's proven to be an incredibly versatile actor who can handle comedy, drama, and action. He has quite an eclectic resume with more interesting projects in the works.

In 2021, Wyatt and his wife, actress Meredith Hagner, welcomed their first child together, son Buddy Prine Russell.

